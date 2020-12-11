Friday, 11 December 2020
InfrastructureRedaqted

This is how the new Incofer trains travel from China (photos)

by Rico
13

QCOSTARICA – The new Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) trains purchased by the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) are expected to arrive in the country in a matter of days.

Photo from Incofer

On Thursday, the Incofer published a series of images showing the units loaded onto a cargo ship, Guang An Cheng, making their way to Costa Rica from China.

- Advertisement -

The first batch of equipment purchased from the manufacturer CRRC Sifang left the port of Qingdao, China on November 8 and was scheduled to arrive in Costa Rica in the first days of this month.

Photo from Incofer

The Caldera Port Society (SPC) confirmed that the DMUs will arrive at the Pacific port on December 16.

Read also:Electric Train Progresses in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

They are expected to go into operation during the first quarter of 2021.

This first batch is made up of 4 DMUs. Meanwhile, the second batch (also made up of 4DMUs) is expected to leave China this month.

The initial plan was for the first units to arrive in the country in September, but the impacts caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus resulted in a delay of 2 months.

Photo from Incofer

In total, there are 8 train units. Each DMU has a length of 38 meters and a capacity of 372 passengers. When fully in service, operating will be four trains made up of 2 coupled DMUs each.

The trains were manufactured according to the technical specifications defined by the Incofer. The purchase also includes equipment for a workshop, maintenance, training, after-sales service, and spare parts.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat does Salud say about a pill that would block COVID-19 in 24 hours?
Next articleYear-end parties will be prohibited for the public sector
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New Incofer trains on their way to Costa Rica

Infrastructure Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Four of the eight new trains acquired by the...
Read more

Johnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José

Politics Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One day, possibly in the very near future, Costa Rica,...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

El Salvador offers help to Costa Rica with ICU beds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At a time when the hospital system in Costa Rica is about to collapse due to the increase in hospitalizations from Covid-19,...
Read more
Guanacaste

Italian tries to bribe cops with $380 during drug arrest

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - An Italian man tried to bribe some officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) after they detained him for throwing a bag...
Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchange now two and a half months above ¢600

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since September 18, the price of the dollar exchange has remained above ¢600 and analysts do not expect a significant drop for...
Jobs

Multinational MicroVention will hire 2,000 for expansion in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American-Japanese company MicroVention Terumo medical device company announced Monday, December 7, that it will hire 2,000 new employees to meet its...
National

Vehicle Restrictions Will NOT Be Taking a Break For the Holidays

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "December 2020 is not going to be a normal December, and if we want to make it normal, the virus will take...
Security

Most Costa Ricans feel insecure, yet very few invest to protect themselves

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A study carried out by the National University (UNA) showed that the majority in Costa Rica believe that they live in a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.