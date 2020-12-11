Year-end parties will be prohibited for the public sector

QCOSTARICA – This year the public sector (civil service) will be banned from holding end-of-year parties, the government announced on Tuesday.

The measure includes all ministries and their administrative units, as well as urges all decentralized institutions to refrain from holding gatherings.

As for municipalities, universities, the Judicial and Legislative Power, and the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones, since they have autonomy, they are not obligated to adhere to the measure but are invited to join.

The central government starts its year-end holidays on December 23 and returns to work on January 4, 2021.

Although the effect is 12 days of holidays for the civil service, when taking into consideration holidays and weekends, the actual number of days off work with pay are 5: December 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31.