Friday, 11 December 2020
HealthNews

Year-end parties will be prohibited for the public sector

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – This year the public sector (civil service) will be banned from holding end-of-year parties, the government announced on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was one of those who signed the directive prohibiting year-end gatherings in the public service.

The measure includes all ministries and their administrative units, as well as urges all decentralized institutions to refrain from holding gatherings.

- Advertisement -

As for municipalities, universities, the Judicial and Legislative Power, and the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones, since they have autonomy, they are not obligated to adhere to the measure but are invited to join.

The central government starts its year-end holidays on December 23 and returns to work on January 4, 2021.

Although the effect is 12 days of holidays for the civil service, when taking into consideration holidays and weekends, the actual number of days off work with pay are 5: December 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis is how the new Incofer trains travel from China (photos)
Next articleVehicle Restrictions Will NOT Be Taking a Break For the Holidays
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Public institutions will be closed from December 24 to January 4

HQ Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The institutions of the Executive Branch will be closed...
Read more

President Creates Thousands of Jobs For Bureaucrats

Economy Rico -
In almost two years (May 8) of is administration, President Carlos...
Read more

MOST READ

Climate

Cold Push brings cold weather and strong winds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Just when the summer (dry season)weather seemed to be looming in Costa Rica, a cold push brings atmospheric instability again. According to the...
Read more
HQ

U.S. Visa issuance remains suspended until further notice

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States Embassy In San Jose reported that the issuance of first-time visas will continue to be suspended until further notice,...
National

Cold, strong wind, choppy sea and drizzles will continue until Thursday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The effect of a cold push caused temperatures to remain cooler than normal on Tuesday, will continue to at least Thursday. On Tuesday,...
Trends

Immediate Help with Academics: 6 Tools for Tech Students

Carter Maddox -
When studying at college or university, students are facing tons of challenges and problems. Often, solving these issues requires much more than the skills...
Health

El Salvador offers help to Costa Rica with ICU beds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At a time when the hospital system in Costa Rica is about to collapse due to the increase in hospitalizations from Covid-19,...
National

Quepos, Esterillos, Jacó and Tivives have signage and sirens to alert in case of Tsunami

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The communities of Quepos, Esterillos, Jacó and Tivives, in Costa Rica's Central Pacific, now have special signs and sirens to alert residents...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.