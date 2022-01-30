Sunday 30 January 2022
type here...
Search

This Sunday, January 30, Ruta 27 will have reversibility

Measures applies between 1 pm and 7 pm

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Cruise ship with tourists could not disembark in Puerto Caldera due to cases of covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The authorities of the port of Caldera...
Read more

This Sunday, January 30, Ruta 27 will have reversibility

QCOSTARICA - For the second consecutive Sunday, this January...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions suspended due to elections

QCOSTARICA - The vehicular restrictions will be suspended for...
Read more

Costa Rican doctors use Viagra to treat respiratory problems

QCOSTARICA - In England, a nurse, Monica Almeida, 37,...
Read more

ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public prices and...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Inflation remains moderate, but there are upside risks

QCOSTARICA - A series of factors are reported in...
Read more

The most important space observatory in the region will be built in Panama

Q24N - The European Union will grant economic resources...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For the second consecutive Sunday, this January 30, the ruta 27 will have reversibility, from 2 pm to 6 pm, between Pozón to Ciudad Colón.

The objective is to facilitate the return of vacationers who visit the Pacific coast in Puntarenas and Guanacaste, reiterated the authorities of the National Concessions Council.

- Advertisement -

At 1 pm, the traffic police will close off all access westbound starting at 1 pm to 7 pm, allowing all traffic starting at Pozon (Orotina) to use all lanes San Jose bound.

The maximum speed allowed during “reversibility” will be 60 km/h, authorities ask drivers to respect the speed limit.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVehicle restrictions suspended due to elections
Next articleCruise ship with tourists could not disembark in Puerto Caldera due to cases of covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ruta 27 will be reversible on Tuesday, January 4

QCOSTARICA - If you heading to Puntarenas and Guanacaste via the...
Read more

Ruta 27 will have a reversible lane on Sunday

QCOSTARICA - To facilitate the return of vacationers back to the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Best Canadian Online Casinos for CAD

Players from Canada are often looking for a new...
Trends

20 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Story Views

If improving your audience reach for better sales and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.