This Sunday, January 30, Ruta 27 will have reversibility

QCOSTARICA – For the second consecutive Sunday, this January 30, the ruta 27 will have reversibility, from 2 pm to 6 pm, between Pozón to Ciudad Colón.

The objective is to facilitate the return of vacationers who visit the Pacific coast in Puntarenas and Guanacaste, reiterated the authorities of the National Concessions Council.

At 1 pm, the traffic police will close off all access westbound starting at 1 pm to 7 pm, allowing all traffic starting at Pozon (Orotina) to use all lanes San Jose bound.

The maximum speed allowed during “reversibility” will be 60 km/h, authorities ask drivers to respect the speed limit.

