Sunday 30 January 2022
type here...
Search

Vehicle restrictions suspended due to elections

The sanitary vehicle restriction constitutes a risk for voters who live far from their voting centers, argued the TSE

NationalNewsFront Page
By Rico
The continued vehicle restrictions aim to mitigate infections and hospital saturation due to the imminent entry into Costa Rica of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, which is more transmissible
Paying the bills

Latest

Cruise ship with tourists could not disembark in Puerto Caldera due to cases of covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The authorities of the port of Caldera...
Read more

This Sunday, January 30, Ruta 27 will have reversibility

QCOSTARICA - For the second consecutive Sunday, this January...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions suspended due to elections

QCOSTARICA - The vehicular restrictions will be suspended for...
Read more

Costa Rican doctors use Viagra to treat respiratory problems

QCOSTARICA - In England, a nurse, Monica Almeida, 37,...
Read more

ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public prices and...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Inflation remains moderate, but there are upside risks

QCOSTARICA - A series of factors are reported in...
Read more

The most important space observatory in the region will be built in Panama

Q24N - The European Union will grant economic resources...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The vehicular restrictions will be suspended for four days, from Thursday to Monday, at the request of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – Elections Tribunal.

Archive photo

The suspension would be in effect from midnight Thursday, February 3,  until 12:59 pm Monday, February 7, due to national elections.

The TSE had requested the suspension from the Presidency, due to the need for voters to travel to the polling stations, in case they live far from where they are registered.

- Advertisement -

The TSE considered that “the impossibility of free circulation for all citizens involves the risk of becoming an obstacle to the effective exercise of the right to vote, insofar as it may imply an impossibility for citizens to travel to the voting centers in case that they were registered in places distant from their habitual residence at the time of the election.

Likewise, the TSE highlighted that the restriction represents an impediment for the electoral agents who must travel to carry out their tasks on the day of the elections, taking into account that the electoral day begins at 6 am.

The decree “must be complied with by all police authorities in the country, including municipal police and traffic inspectors,” explained Héctor Fernández, director of the TSE Electoral Registry.

However, the restrictions on businesses would continue to be the same, that is they must respect the sanitary measures since these do not make it impossible for voters to circulate.

Elections in Costa Rica are supervised by the TSE, which has the constitutional rank of the fourth power of the State, that is, independent of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches.

All Costa Rican citizens have the right to vote from the age of 18 (or one year after naturalization, if they are foreigners).

- Advertisement -

Employers must give employees working on elections day reasonable paid time off to vote.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rican doctors use Viagra to treat respiratory problems
Next articleThis Sunday, January 30, Ruta 27 will have reversibility
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Provisional election vote count will end at noon on Monday, February 7

QCOSTARICA - The general elections in Costa Rica to elect the...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions start at 12 am from today

QCOSTARICA - Starting today,  Monday, January 24, the vehicle restriction will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Best Canadian Online Casinos for CAD

Players from Canada are often looking for a new...
Health

Private hospitals report an increase in people positive or with sympotns of covid in emergency services

QCOSTARICA -  As Costa Rica goes through the fourth...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.