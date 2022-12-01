Thomas Müller disses Costa Rica: “8-0 is possible”

QCOSTARICA – Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is confident that the Germans can get the job done against Costa Rica today, taking a shot at the Costa Ricans saying “an 8-0 win is possible” in reference to the 7-0 thrashing the Ticos suffered at the hands of Spain in the game opener.

Müller: “We’ll be following the other game closely, of course. We can adapt the strategy accordingly. We’re preparing to play the game as best we can and to win. An 8-0 win is possible, but a bit unrealistic at a World Cup.”

Both Costa Rica and Germany absolutely need a win to advance.

Among the possible scenarios for Costa Rica to advance, Spain had to bear Japan and Costa Rica wins against Germany.

Both games are being played at the same time.

Müller on Costa Rica: “I think we’re the favorites on paper. We have to win, but we have a lot of respect for them. What we saw against Japan had nothing to do with a 7-0 loss to Spain. We have a lot of humility, but we still have a chance to qualify and then show what we can do”.

In an article in La Nacion on Tuesday with the headline, “Costa Rica needs to play ‘horrible’ against Germany”, Antonio Alfaro explains that “Costa Rica needs to play what some call “ugly” and doing it well is not easy. It is all an art.”

“To do so, they need to position themselves, have their feet on the ground, recognize their limitations, make an appropriate plan and not think they are a candidate for world champion when the ball will belong to the rival and the shots in favor will be scarce (Costa Rica has three direct ones in two games and no corner kicks)”, writes Alfaro.

“(…) In a World Cup, teams like Brazil defend themselves by attacking (in two games they have not received any direct shot against). Teams like Costa Rica defend themselves by defending,” adds Alfaro.

La Sele coach Luis Fernando Suárez, highlighted the change in the attitude of the players towards Japan. “Against Germany, it is required to double the dos,” said Suarez.

Germany, four-time world champions, are in a weird position, sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point while Costa Rica has three points.

Having suffered a seven-goal defeat against Spain, Costa Rica has such a poor goal differential (-6), to advance they have to beat Germany. If Japan wins or draws it could go down to goal difference between Germany and Japan or Spain, depending on the result.

With a loss by Japan against Spain, Costa Rica will qualify for next-round play even with a tie against Germany.

Game time is at noon Costa Rica time.

For their part, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) are beefing up their presence in the area of the Fuente de la Hispanidad, in San Pedro, the major gathering spot for Costa Rican fans to celebrate.

