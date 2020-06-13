Three Costa Rica public universities stand out on the list of the best in the world

The Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR), Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) and the Universidad Nacional (UNA), appear in the list of the best universities in the world, according to the QS World University Ranking 2021.

The measurement is carried out worldwide at a total of 5,500 public and private universities around the world and the results of the best 1,000 evaluated are published.

The UCR is in category 571-580, while the TEC and UNA appear in category 801-1000.

- paying the bills -

The 2021 ranking was published on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, integrating 5,500 universities from countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania in the evaluation.

For the analysis and evaluation, six parameters are taken into account to evaluate: academic reputation; the reputation of employers; the ratio of teachers to students; academic appointments; the proportion of internationalization of teachers, and the proportion of internationalization of students.

- paying the bills -