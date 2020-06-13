Hospital México performed a caesarean delivery on a patient with Covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) Thursday morning, doctors at the Hosptial Mexico successfully performed a caesarean section, also known as C-section, on a positive woman for Covid-19.

The caesarean delivery went without major setbacks.

“At this time both mother and baby are in joint accommodation in the Covid-19 unit, even the mother is already breastfeeding her son, who had a weight of 3,830 grams at birth and a height of 52 centimeters. The baby remains in an incubator, next to her mother, and with the help of an obstetric nurse, the baby is taken out to breastfeed under strict hygiene and safety measures. Every time the mother takes the child to breastfeed, she puts on face masks and a mask,” said Sandra Vargas, head of the department of Gyneco-Obstetrics and Neonatology.

- paying the bills -

The mother, a resident of the canton of Nicoya, is practically asymptomatic, so doctors authorized the discharge for her and her baby girl on Friday

On April 25, the Caja announced that the first pregnant woman positive for Covid-19 had given birth in the San Juan de Dios hospital.

- paying the bills -