Friday 9 July 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Three holidays coming up: July 25, August 2 and August 15

While the first moves to the following Monday, the other two are celebrated the day the fall on

by Rico
57

QCOSTARICA – Between now and the end of August there are three holidays – feriados – coming up, July 25 (Anexión del Partido de Nicoya), August 2 (Día de la Virgen de los Ángeles) and August 15 (Día de la Madre).

Celebrating the July 25 holiday in Guanacaste

The only holiday that will move to the following Monday is the July 25 holiday, which will be celebrated on July 25, the other two will be celebrated on the day they fall on.

- Advertisement -

And of the three, only July 25 and August 15 (the “mother” of all holidays) are “pago obligatorio” (compulsory pay).

People who do not work on mandatory pay holidays will receive their normal workday pay; however, those who work that day will receive double pay, as stipulated in the Labor Code.

Mother’s Day, August 15, is the only holiday that you can refuse to work and not face sanctions from your employer.

While August 2 is a holiday, it is established as a non-compulsory pay holiday. For this reason, whoever works that day will receive pay for their day. If you don’t work the day, you don’t get paid. This mainly applies to day laborers. People who work overtime on this date must be paid on a time and a half, that is to say in an ordinary way.

- Advertisement -

No working person is obliged to work on a legal holiday, can only do so if he or she agrees.

This applies to all employers, including national, and international companies.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction July 9: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate
Next articleBeyond a yolk, egging politics
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What can and cannot be open this Mother’s Day weekend

(QCOSTARICA) Today is Día de la Madre (Mother's Day) in Costa...
Read more

Las musas de la Pampa

(QCOSTARICA) Continuing the Guanacaste Day celebrations, we bring you this beautiful...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourists will NOT be required to test, confirms Minister of Tourism

National

Tica cysclist is number one in America and second in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Although historically Tico cycling has transcended more on MTB and BMX, on the track, there are also important talents, such as Abigail...
Education

Back to school on Monday as Costa Rica reopens public schools

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Education (MEP), Guiselle Cruz, announced Tuesday that schools will definitely re-open on Monday, July 12, to resume the...
National

Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

Rico -
HQ - The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and...
Health

HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) already have the approved regulatory framework to dispense Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 3: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Saturday, July 3, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Today Costa Rica

Remembering the 23 Limón residents that a Nazi submarine killed in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - A Nazi army submarine killed 23 residents of Limón and an American who were on a merchant ship in Costa...
Economic Recovery

Almost 500,000 tourists entered Costa Rica by air during the first half of 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received, during the first six months of this year, 497,449 tourists by air, reported the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 4: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Sunday, July 4, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Politics

President signs law that seeks to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners

Rico -
This Monday, July 5, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the bill to attract foreign investors, rentiers and pensioners, which establishes tax exemptions...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.