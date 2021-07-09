Three holidays coming up: July 25, August 2 and August 15

QCOSTARICA – Between now and the end of August there are three holidays – feriados – coming up, July 25 (Anexión del Partido de Nicoya), August 2 (Día de la Virgen de los Ángeles) and August 15 (Día de la Madre).

The only holiday that will move to the following Monday is the July 25 holiday, which will be celebrated on July 25, the other two will be celebrated on the day they fall on.

And of the three, only July 25 and August 15 (the “mother” of all holidays) are “pago obligatorio” (compulsory pay).

People who do not work on mandatory pay holidays will receive their normal workday pay; however, those who work that day will receive double pay, as stipulated in the Labor Code.

Mother’s Day, August 15, is the only holiday that you can refuse to work and not face sanctions from your employer.

While August 2 is a holiday, it is established as a non-compulsory pay holiday. For this reason, whoever works that day will receive pay for their day. If you don’t work the day, you don’t get paid. This mainly applies to day laborers. People who work overtime on this date must be paid on a time and a half, that is to say in an ordinary way.

No working person is obliged to work on a legal holiday, can only do so if he or she agrees.

This applies to all employers, including national, and international companies.