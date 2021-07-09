Beyond a yolk, egging politics

QCOSTARICA – The egging of politicians is a well-known form of protest, though not a common one in Costa Rica. That is why the egging of two legislators this week made the headlines.

Marco Antonio Ramírez Guzmán, recognized int the video that circulated the television news and social networks, was identified by the mayor of San Carlos as the “tirahuevos” responsible for egging the home of Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) legislator María José Corrales, on Tuesday and Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC) legislators, Luis Ramón Carranza.

Both are from Cuidad Quesada, in the canton de San Carlos.

Ramírez Guzmán is alleged to have egged both homes, his vehicle, a late model BMW was seen in both occasions.

The first egging occurred at 4:37 pm, the Corrales security camera recorded the date and time and images of the egger. The second incident was at 5:00 pm.

The 30-year-old Ramírez Guzmán was a PLN councilor in the 2016-2020 period, as stated in the official letter 1664-E11-2016, of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which is the declaration of trustees and members of the council’s district of the canton of San Carlos.

In addition, by March 2018 he was an inspector of that municipality, according to Acta 20-2018 of the San Carlos Municipal Council.

Given that vehicle is registered to a “renting” company, being a private contract if is impossible to verify if Ramirez is the renter.

However, San Carlos mayor Alfredo Córdoba Soro said that “there is no doubt” that it is Ramírez, after observing the video in which he throws two cartons of eggs at the Corrales house.

“He is very affected, with the issue of the demonstrations. He was involved in the organization of the demonstrations, in the road closures,” Córdoba commented, who confirmed that Ramirez is with the group of people of Célimo Guido, called ‘National Rescue’?

“He is from a good family. After the demonstrations, he has been very withdrawn from everything. You know how that group has been, complicated.

“He is a good man, but he is very resentful towards society, but you know how resentful people are. I would not like to speak ill of him, because he is a person who is a friend of mine and of the family,” Córdoba added.

Córdoba emphasized that Ramirez is no longer a municipal employee nor is he part of the corporation as a district councilor.

The mayor of San Carlos also confirmed that Ramírez arrived at the municipality’s facilities this Thursday with the vehicle and parked in places reserved for officials of that institution, but denied that he had seen or talked to him.

Córdoba argued that the former councilman came forward to make a claim because, supposedly, some plans were rejected and he went up “to look for the municipality’s lawyer, to talk about an appeal that he is making.”

For their part, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported that his delegation from San Carlos opened an ex officio investigation.