Friday 9 July 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Beyond a yolk, egging politics

by Rico
64

QCOSTARICA – The egging of politicians is a well-known form of protest, though not a common one in Costa Rica. That is why the egging of two legislators this week made the headlines.

Surveillance cameras of the home of legislator María José Corrales lives, captured the egging. Photo: courtesy of deputy María José Corrales

Marco Antonio Ramírez Guzmán, recognized int the video that circulated the television news and social networks, was identified by the mayor of San Carlos as the “tirahuevos” responsible for egging the home of Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) legislator María José Corrales, on Tuesday and Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC) legislators, Luis Ramón Carranza.

- Advertisement -

Both are from Cuidad Quesada, in the canton de San Carlos.

Ramírez Guzmán is alleged to have egged both homes, his vehicle, a late model BMW was seen in both occasions.

The first egging occurred at 4:37 pm, the Corrales security camera recorded the date and time and images of the egger. The second incident was at 5:00 pm.

From another angle. Photo: courtesy of deputy María José Corrales

- Advertisement -

The 30-year-old Ramírez Guzmán was a PLN councilor in the 2016-2020 period, as stated in the official letter 1664-E11-2016, of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which is the declaration of trustees and members of the council’s district of the canton of San Carlos.

In addition, by March 2018 he was an inspector of that municipality, according to Acta 20-2018 of the San Carlos Municipal Council.

Given that vehicle is registered to a “renting” company, being a private contract if is impossible to verify if Ramirez is the renter.

Photo: courtesy of deputy María José Corrales

Photo: courtesy of deputy María José Corrales

However, San Carlos mayor Alfredo Córdoba Soro said that “there is no doubt” that it is Ramírez, after observing the video in which he throws two cartons of eggs at the Corrales house.

- Advertisement -

“He is very affected, with the issue of the demonstrations. He was involved in the organization of the demonstrations, in the road closures,” Córdoba commented, who confirmed that Ramirez is with the group of people of Célimo Guido, called ‘National Rescue’?

“He is from a good family. After the demonstrations, he has been very withdrawn from everything. You know how that group has been, complicated.

“He is a good man, but he is very resentful towards society, but you know how resentful people are. I would not like to speak ill of him, because he is a person who is a friend of mine and of the family,” Córdoba added.

Córdoba emphasized that Ramirez is no longer a municipal employee nor is he part of the corporation as a district councilor.

The mayor of San Carlos also confirmed that Ramírez arrived at the municipality’s facilities this Thursday with the vehicle and parked in places reserved for officials of that institution, but denied that he had seen or talked to him.

Córdoba argued that the former councilman came forward to make a claim because, supposedly, some plans were rejected and he went up “to look for the municipality’s lawyer, to talk about an appeal that he is making.”

The BMW vehicle used by Ramírez Guzmán to go throw eggs at the houses of two legislators was seen this Thursday, in the parking lot of the Municipality of San Carlos. Photo: Courtesy Luis Ramón Carranza.

For their part, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported that his delegation from San Carlos opened an ex officio investigation.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThree holidays coming up: July 25, August 2 and August 15
Next article1.7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cuba launches widespread rationing in face of crisis

Associated Press – HAVANA — The Cuban government announced Friday that...
Read more

Colombia Announces Argentina-Style Price Controls on Food

The Colombian Ministry of Agriculture has introduced price controls on basic...
Read more

MOST READ

A Fun Weekend Guide for Introverts

Reports

From Emperors to Presidents: Haiti’s History of Political Killing Returns to Haunt It

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has resurrected the centuries-old specter of political bloodshed in the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation that...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 5: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, July 5, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 3: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Saturday, July 3, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Health

The vaccinated against covid-19, without symptoms, will not have to quarantine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you are vaccinated against covid-19 and had contact with a person who with the virus, you will no longer have to...
Politics

President signs law that seeks to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners

Rico -
This Monday, July 5, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the bill to attract foreign investors, rentiers and pensioners, which establishes tax exemptions...
National

Tica cysclist is number one in America and second in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Although historically Tico cycling has transcended more on MTB and BMX, on the track, there are also important talents, such as Abigail...
Politics

Three holidays coming up: July 25, August 2 and August 15

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Between now and the end of August there are three holidays - feriados - coming up, July 25 (Anexión del Partido de...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 7: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, July 7, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
Health

HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) already have the approved regulatory framework to dispense Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.