Three public officials convicted of charging for driver’s license procedures

QCOSTARICA – Ever wondered why there are so many bad drivers in Costa Rica? Of course, there are a number of reasons, which of them is corruption.

Three public officials of the Consejo Seguridad Vial (Conavi), you know the same public institution in the eye of the storm in the Cochinilla case – were convicted of improper charges for driving tests to obtain a driver’s license.

- Advertisement -

The three worked the Pérez Zeledón area.

The sentence was handed down by the ribunal Penal de Hacienda del II Circuito Judicial (Criminal Court of Finance of the II Judicial Circuit) de San José, in Goicoechea, on August 13.

The defendants, surnames Calderón, Arrieta and Vargas, were found guilty of the crime of bribery to the detriment of the duties of the public function.

In the case of Vargas, who was found guilty on three counts, was sentenced to six years in prison.

The other two implicated were found guilty on one count each and were sentenced to two years in prison, but received only three years probation, which is revokable if they commit another crime punishable by imprisonment of more than six months.

The three were further disqualified from holding public office and employment for a term of ten years.

- Advertisement -

Related