Friday 19 March 2021
type here...
HQ

Thursday’s Downpour flooded the new Legislative Assembly building

"We are just tenants," says the executive director of the Legislative Assembly

by Q Costa Rica
10

HQ – The first downpour of 2021 – in March! – flooded part of the second floor of the new Legislative Assembly building.

A video shared on social media chats by legislative employees leaves no question of what happened during Thursday afternoon’s heavy rains in downtown San Jose. Wath the video here.

- Advertisement -

The executive director of the Assembly, Antonio Ayales, confirmed the flooding was caused by the rain.

Similarly, the Fideicomiso de Asamblea Legislativa/Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) 2011 (Trust), owner of the building while payments on it are being made by the Legislative Assembly, confirmed “the event that affected various sectors of the building”.

It was noted that rainwater flowed neither towards the storm drains nor towards the street, but directly into the parliamentary building.

- Advertisement -

“The Fideicomiso immediately activated the necessary attention mechanisms in conjunction with the Maintenance Administration Unit, the construction company, the designers and building inspectors, so that the situation is controlled promptly, the causes are determined and the definitive solutions are implemented to avoid let the situation repeat itself,” the BCR said in a statement.

Asked about the matter, Ayales emphasized that the administration could not do anything about the situation as they are not owners. “We are just tenants,” he said.

On the other hand, the Trust pointed out that the legislative building has “a series of insurances and guarantees, including coverage for hidden defects” of up to ten years and added that, if necessary, these insurances and guarantees would be executed.

This implies that, in the face of those hidden defects in construction, which appear with the use of the property, the responsibility is on the constructor of the property and/or its insurers.

In addition to Thursday’s flooding, the building has presented broken windows, access difficulties for the press, a concrete slab broken by a cargo truck, and a police van colliding with a light pole, among many other incidents.

Strong rains

- Advertisement -

While March is not a month for rain, less downpours, the national weather service, the Instituto Metereologico Nacional (IMN), reported heavy downpours in the afternoon on Thursday (March 18) and Friday (Mach 19) in different parts of the country

On Thursday, in the center of the Central Valley, as well as in the mountains of the Central Pacific and the South Pacific, rainfall was combined with Thunderstorms.

The IMN explained that the rains in March are due to “aguaceros de los cafetaleros” (downpours from the coffee growers).

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePrevented from entering Havana, Cuban journalist asks for refuge in Costa Rica
Next articleFormer Miss Costa Rica denounces sexist and obscene messages
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

First debit and credit ‘super cards’ with digital signature begin to circulate in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A new generation of debit or credit cards with...
Read more

Banks try to entice borrowers with online offers amid suspension of housing and car fairs

QCOSTARICA - Financial entities seek through the use of their virtual...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica will produce more sustainable honey

Vaccine

Less than 0.7% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have had “some type of event”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported that, of the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, 0.67% have presented...
Costarica History

10 historic buildings that survive in chaotic San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - You've walked by them sure, but most likely haven't noticed them or given them any importance other than just another old building. These...
Economy

Will policymakers keep interest rates low in order to recover from the outbreak of Covid19?

Carter Maddox -
Despite 2021 started with good news about vaccine breakthroughs, the fact is Latin America has registered over 2 million cases this year and there...
Health

Health minister Daniel Salas asks people not to go “loco” during Semana Santa

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, in one of his rare television appearances of late, took the opportunity during the weekly...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica signs with Pfizer purchase of 1 million additional vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government of Carlos Alvarado announced this Monday morning that Costa Rica signed an addendum to ensure the supply of one million...
Business

Hotels in Costa Rica join the ‘pet friendly’ trend to attract travelers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As the number of people who consider pets as a member of the family grows, the possibility of taking them on trips...
Health

Downward trend in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped, warns Román Macaya

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The de-escalation of Covid-19 beds in the Caja hospitals continues; however, the downward trend in hospitalizations has stopped, warns Román Macaya, executive...
Latin America

Ofelia Fernandez: Inspiring young women all over Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Ofelia Fernandez is certainly not shy. The 20-year-old is keen to share her opinions about the deeply-rooted macho culture in Argentina...
Economy

The highest category of air safety promotes renovation plans in national flag airlines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Regaining the highest category of air safety on February 11 is good news for Costa Rica's flag airlines, such as Avianca Costa...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.