Monday, 5 October 2020
Ticos advance arrival of Christmas to alleviate the pandemic

Families have already decorated their houses with a tree and lights to bring joy to the atmosphere of a 2020 full of viruses, death and stay at home

QCOSTARICA – The Christmas joy, love, union, hope, good wishes and solidarity is what moves several families to decorated their houses already; They say that in the face of a 2020 full of COVID-19 infections, death, and confinement, nothing better for the heart and soul than the festive atmosphere caused by tree loaded with decorations and lights.

Doña Ana Flores loves Christmas and ‘el arbolito’ (Christmas tree) is a fundamental part of her home decorations.

Christmas comes early in Costa Rica. Come September stores put out their Christmas decoration and gift buying merchandise, rather than wait that the cold weather to start.

You see, in Costa Rica, one, there is no cold weather and two, Christmas merchandise from abroad comes early, as supplies dedicate their shipping to the big market a few steps north of us and retailers, prefer to put out the merchandise rather than store it until later.

On Facebook, Doña Ana Flores has the page “We love Christmas” that has helped people with the same passion to share.

This year, however, besides the gift buying, as we families like that of Ana Yansee Flores, a resident of Curridabat, with a husband and three children, decided to put up the decorations earlier than usual this year.

“I love Christmas. I am not talking about the commercial side of Christmas but about the fundamental pillars of the time: love, solidarity, family unity, hope, good wishes, strong ties with God.

“I am convinced that these Christmas pillars must be maintained every month of the year, therefore, as this has been a 2020 full of negative news, I believe that there is no better medicine for the soul than the great happiness of feeling at Christmas”, she told La Teja.

Don Luis enjoys December and ensures that decorating now helps to brighten up the atmosphere of this 2020 so loaded with viruses.

Another is Don Luis Fajardo Marchena, 45, who lives in Zapote, and could not resist the urge to decorate his house.

“I am fascinated by Christmas, I have enjoyed it a lot since childhood, my parents taught me to live the time to the fullest and I thank them for that.

Don Luis and his mother, Doña Deysi, put their particular touch on Christmas, they even make Bailey, the furry, enjoy it too.

“I am not talking about spending and spending money at Christmas, my parents taught me to understand the true meaning, the birth of Jesus Christ, that is why I am very happy to decorate and enjoy since September, so it will be several months in a pure celebration of God.

Doña Ana González, who is 63 years old and lives in San Antonio de Desamparados, confessed with a very nice smile that she had the flags and coats of arms of Costa Rica adorning the outside of the house, but inside it was already Christmas.

Doña Ana González adores the Christmas season, so she will enjoy September, October, and November as if they were December. Courtesy.

“December is the most beautiful month of the year, our hearts are always happy. I always adorned remembering my mother (Mrs. Denis Alvarado, who has already passed away), she liked to put the little step in a very well decorated portal, put the A small tree decorated with grapes and fresh apples, she was very happy and that joy left us in our hearts.

“So when we decorate, we do it big, we occupy the whole house with decorations,” she said.

