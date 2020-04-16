Costa Ricans infected with the new coronavirus take 17 days to recover from the respiratory disease, which means that the virus is no longer detected in tests obtained from patients.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, said that according to calculations by the World Health Organization (WHO) a patient takes an average of 14 days to heal. However, in Costa Rica 85% of the recovered people have lasted “16, 17 days or more”.

For this reason, health authorities will not test sick people 14 days after starting treatment, but rather approximately 17 days.

At the press conference on Tuesday, April 14, Minister Salas indicated that until today they have no report of people who have become infected with the coronavirus after recovering.

As today, Thursday, there are 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, of which 74 have been recovered; 16 people are currently hospitalized, of which 11 are in intensive care units.

A fourth death from the virus was confirmed Wednesday morning.