Saturday 14 January 2023
type here...
Search

Ticos work more, but are less productive

Costa Rica remains the second OECD country with the most annual work hours per person.

BusinessRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Nine cruise ships simultaneously on the same day in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The 2022-2023 cruise season in Costa Rica...
Read more

Brazil insurrection: how so many Brazilians came to attack their own government

Q REPORTS - The storming of the three main...
Read more

Ticos work more, but are less productive

QCOSTARICA - The number of working hours of Costa Ricans...
Read more

Drop in gas prices on the way

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, the regulatory authority, the Autoridad...
Read more

The ‘kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rising quickly in the US – here’s what it could mean for the UK

Q REPORTS - The heavily mutated omicron variant of...
Read more

First cases of the Kraken Covid variant in Costa Rica confirmed

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza...
Read more

Costa Rica will invest US$105 million in expansion works at Guanacaste Airport

QCOSTARICA - The government of Costa Rica will invest...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢570.64 Buy

¢578.18 Sell

14 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The number of working hours of Costa Ricans (Ticos) increased, tripling the average of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) but their productivity fell.

The OECD (Costa Rica officially became a member in 2021) reports that the average annual hours worked in Costa Rica, increased by 160 hours, more than triple the increase registered by the OECD as a whole (47), with a total of 2,073 hours (a figure that exceeds pre-pandemic levels).

- Advertisement -

With this figure, Costa Rica remains the second OECD country with the most annual work hours per person, only surpassed by Mexico.

“The increase in the number of working hours must be accompanied by particular attention to the health and safety of employees,” said Marvell Alcocer, a graduate in Occupational Health, lawyer and former consultant to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Read more: Which Nationalities Work The Longest Hours? Costa Rica Is Second.

How many hours do people work in Costa Rica?

Employees in Costa Rica work 48 hours per week, divided into six 8-hour days. Employees are entitled to one day off per week Any work over 48 hours in a week is considered overtime, and is paid at 150% of regular wages. On legal holidays or weekly rest days, that amount is doubled. Overtime work cannot exceed four hours per day

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDrop in gas prices on the way
Next articleBrazil insurrection: how so many Brazilians came to attack their own government
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Nine cruise ships simultaneously on the same day in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The 2022-2023 cruise season in Costa Rica lived a...
Read more

Drop in gas prices on the way

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

‘Troll’ affirms he received orders to attack the press

QCOSTARICA - Alberto Vargas, administrator of the 'Piero Calandrelli'...
Trends

Online vs Offline Sportsbooks – Which Are Better?

The thing about the world today is that a...
Paying the bills