Q TRAVEL – Central America is an isthmus region in the Americas that occupies an area of 521,876 km2 and serves as a connection between the Continents of North America and South America.

The region is bordered by Mexico in the north and by Colombia in the southeast. Central America is also bounded by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Central America includes seven countries and several offshore islands: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. T

- Advertisement -

There are two time zones in Central America: the Central Time Zone (UTC-6) and the Eastern Time Zone (UTC-5).

Central Time Zone

The Central Time Zone refers to a time zone where a standard time is observed by subtracting 6 hours from the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The Central American nations of Belize, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras follow the Central Standard Time.

Eastern Time Zone

The Eastern Time Zone refers to a time zone where a standard time is observed by subtracting 5 hours from the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In Central America, only Panama follows the Eastern Standard Time.

- Advertisement -

The countries of Central America do not observe the Daylight Saving Time (DST) and follow the Standard Time throughout the year.