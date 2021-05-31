Monday 31 May 2021
type here...
Expat Focus

Countries voted the best for expats in 2021

The best destination for expats is known for its night markets

by Rico
13

EURONEWS – After a year of lockdowns, many people are looking for a change – whether it’s a temporary move to become a digital nomad or a more permanent change to become an expatriate in a new country. But with so many countries to choose from, deciding on your new home can be daunting.

Luckily, expat community organization InterNations have got you covered. They have just published their Expat Insider 2021 Survey which uncovers the best destinations for living and working abroad.

Based on information from more than 12,000 respondents, the survey is one of the most extensive pieces of research in the world on expat lifestyles.

- Advertisement -

The study covers expats’ satisfaction with quality of life, ease of settling in, working life, personal finance, and the cost of living in their respective countries of residence.

This year, respondents were also asked to feedback on their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has impacted their lifestyle abroad.

Here’s the verdict.

Where are the best locations for expats – and why?

10. Vietnam

- Advertisement -

Vietnam is the ideal spot for expats looking to save money while living their best lives. Its beaches, delicious food and fascinating culture make it a great spot for anyone looking to try something new.

Vietnam ranks in the top 10 destinations for expats. Getty via Canva

9. Canada

Canada is best known for its friendly people, world-famous beauty, and – more recently – for being the ideal social distancing location, with just 38 million people across nearly 10 million square kilometers.

8. Ecuador

The South American country of Ecuador is deeply rooted in history. It’s home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world, has its very own pyramids and UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Galapagos Islands and the city of Quito. Fun fact: if you venture up the Chimborazo Volcano near Riobamba, you’ll be at the world’s closest point to the sun (because of the bulge on the equator, sorry Everest).

7. Australia

Australia is known for the attraction of its megacities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. It also features famous spots like Bondi Beach and The Great Barrier Reef. Fancy weekends spent barbecuing in the afternoon heat? This is the expat spot for you.

Australia’s Bondi Beach sets the standard for the country’s coastline. Getty via Canva

6. New Zealand

- Advertisement -

After its stellar handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by their prime minister Jacinda Ardern, it’s no surprise to find the beautiful New Zealand in the top 10. Along with its competent handling of the public health crisis, NZ produces great wine and offers world-class skiing and surfing. This corner of the world really does have it all.

5. Portugal

Expats can head to Portugal for warm summers, al fresco dining, stunning cities and – most importantly – Pastel de Nata, a delicious custard tart usually served hot and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. Also a good one for the golfers as the small but mighty country is famous for its diverse range of courses.

4. Malaysia

The Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is one of South East Asia’s powerhouses for finance and business. The country is also home to a selection of UNESCO world heritage sites, beautiful beaches and secluded islands.

A tea plantation in Malaysia. Getty via Canva

3. Costa Rica

Coming in third place, luscious Costa Rica. It’s home to tropical beaches and incredible national parks that feature an array of rare species of plants and animals. Costa Rica is a timeless favorite with tourists who want to immerse themselves in the concentrated biodiversity of this Central American country.

Great coffee and the mantra ‘pura vida’ (pure life) can be added to the list of appeal.

2. Mexico

Meanwhile in Mexico, delicious food and sun-soaked beaches – plus a rich history which is still present in its Mayan temples – make for the perfect escape. The landscape is one of extremes: rugged mountains, dense rainforest and blue waters mean there’s never a dull weekend. It’s also the home of margaritas. We feel that’s relevant.

1. Taiwan

Coming in first place overall, Taiwan, a small island in East Asia, is known for its colourful night markets, free WiFi across its largest cities and vegetarian-friendly cuisine. It’s also home to one of the best healthcare systems in the world and an obsession with Hello Kitty (we’re talking themed restaurants, cartoon-clad aeroplanes and even branded beer).

aiwan has been voted the best destination for expats. Getty via Canva

Where should expats avoid in 2021?

Of the 59 countries analyzed, the lowest scoring included Kuwait (59th), Italy, South Africa, Russia, Egypt, Japan, Cyprus, Turkey, India and Malta (50th). According to the research, Kuwait is the hardest country for expats to feel at home in, Italy is the worst for personal finances, and expats in South Africa have concerns around their safety.

The UK was 45th, ranking badly for personal finance and ease of settling in – however, it scored higher for working abroad, coming in at 29th. The notoriously bad weather was taken into consideration, too.

How has the pandemic impacted expats around the world?

Nearly half (45 percent) of survey respondents say that COVID-19 has had an impact on their current stay abroad or their relocation plans. The pandemic means 8 percent of people who had hoped to relocate to a new destination at the start of 2020 ended up canceling their plans.

Around a fifth of respondents had been happily living abroad until COVID happened and transferred them home sooner than expected. For prospective expats, hopes to move abroad were put on hold, affecting around 35 percent of people. However, the pandemic also means that around 1 in 10 people have now decided to move abroad, with hopes that 2021 will be the year.

When asked what the biggest impact of the pandemic has been on their personal life right now, survey respondents highlighted the effect it’s had on travel (25 percent), social life (23 percent) and work (16 percent).

InterNations is present in 420 cities worldwide. See all InterNations Communities. Visit the InterNations website for more.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCovid or coronapás passport: ever closer to their existence (on a massive scale)
Next articleTime Zones In Central America
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

In Costa Rica, Beware of Gringo Neophyte ‘Experts’

This is a subject that I have written about repeatedly and...
Read more

Border runs in times of Covid

Q EXPAT FOCUS - March 2 is quickly approaching and many...
Read more

MOST READ

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Costa Rica

Pura Vida

Chepito, the oldest person in Costa Rica, dies at the age 121

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - José Uriel Delgado Corrales, known as Chepito, died this Thursday night, confirmed the Home for the Hogar de Ancianos de Piedades de...
Health

Long lines and long waits for a massive vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Alajuelita

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Long lines and long waits was the norm this Monday, as dozens of residents of Alajuelita, who responded to the call of...
Trends

Value of Tertiary Education in 2021: 4 Things That Have Changed 

Carter Maddox -
Some trends would last forever. Some trends are about to change. Back in the day, you were expected to find a job as soon...
Pura Vida

Covid-19 vaccine, the new ‘American dream’ of thousands of Costa Ricans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The promised vaccine ... so easy, so close, so viable for some and so impossible for many ... here perfectly applies the...
Health

Repeating ‘Semana Santa’ effect could be fatal in this pandemic wave

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If people flock to the beaches during the mid-term holidays, which run from June 28 to July 9, it is very likely...
Vaccine

CCSS applied almost 206,000 doses of vaccine against covid-19 in the last week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) applied 205,902 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in the last seven days. This is the...
Health

#FrenaLaOla campaign on Wednesday invites us to make a ‘pact against the coronavirus’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Business sectors and institutions in the country invite all people to make a "national pact against the coronavirus" in a campaign that...
HQ

Body of Canadian appears gagged and stabbed inside a mobile home in Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The body of a 41-year-old Canadian was found gagged and stabbed multiple times in a mobile home in El Roble, Puntarenas. The Organismo...
Health

Costa Rica expects to exceed one million vaccinated against covid-19 by the end of June

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - They summoned him for an appearance. Then they stood him up. So, Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, took to social media...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.