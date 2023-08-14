Today, August 14 is a ‘mandatory pay’ holiday

QCOSTARICA — In Costa Rica, Mother’s Day, one of the most important days of the year in Costa Rica, is observed on August 15, although this year it is being brought forward to August 14 as part of the previous government’s plan to stimulate local tourism in the post-pandemic era.

This holiday, regardless if celebrated on the 14th, is a “mandatory pay”.

According to Article 148 of the Labor Code, employees must be paid double their usual wage for their regular hours and triple their usual pay for overtime on this holiday, regardless of whether it is celebrated on the 14th or 15th.

Employees are not obligated to work on this holiday and can refuse to do so without any repercussions.

The above rules apply to employees of international companies operating in Costa Rica.

Tradition

Even though August 14 is a public holiday, for a lot of Costa Ricans, Feliz Día de las Madres (Mother’s Day) is still on August 15, and by tradition will continue to observe it on the 15th.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in many countries, but its date varies from country to country. For example, Mother’s Day in Nicaragua is on May 30; in Panama, it is on December 8; on El Salvador, May 10; in Honduras, on the second Sunday of May; and, in Guatemala, on May 10.

