Monday 14 August 2023
Today, August 14 is a ‘mandatory pay’ holiday

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA -- In Costa Rica, Mother's Day, one of...
Guanacaste Airport announces increase in flights from Canada

QCOSTARICA - Guanacaste Airport, in Liberia (LIR), announced the...
First ferry trip between Costa Rica and El Salvador arrived on Friday

QCOSTARICA -- A new short-distance maritime route began this...
Ecuador Arrests 6 in Presidential Candidate Assassination

Q24N (VOA) Ecuador has arrested six Colombian nationals in...
Colombia Prosecutors Confirm Arrest of Father of 2 Of 4 Children Lost 40 Days in Jungle

Q24N (VOA) BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — The father of two...
IDB gives Costa Rica US$20 million to help support migrants

QCOSTARICA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved to...
United States and Costa Rica Together for Puntarenas!

QCOSTARICA -- The Embassy of the United States announces...
Dollar Exchange

¢534.2 BUY

¢540.63 SELL

12 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — In Costa Rica, Mother’s Day, one of the most important days of the year in Costa Rica, is observed on August 15, although this year it is being brought forward to August 14 as part of the previous government’s plan to stimulate local tourism in the post-pandemic era.

Traditionally Mother’s Day in Costa Rica is August 15

This holiday, regardless if celebrated on the 14th, is a “mandatory pay”.

According to Article 148 of the Labor Code, employees must be paid double their usual wage for their regular hours and triple their usual pay for overtime on this holiday, regardless of whether it is celebrated on the 14th or 15th.

Employees are not obligated to work on this holiday and can refuse to do so without any repercussions.

The above rules apply to employees of international companies operating in Costa Rica.

Tradition

Even though August 14 is a public holiday, for a lot of Costa Ricans, Feliz Día de las Madres  (Mother’s Day) is still on August 15, and by tradition will continue to observe it on the 15th.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in many countries, but its date varies from country to country. For example, Mother’s Day in Nicaragua is on May 30; in Panama, it is on December 8; on El Salvador, May 10; in Honduras, on the second Sunday of May; and, in Guatemala, on May 10.

 

 

