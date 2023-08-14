Guanacaste Airport announces increase in flights from Canada

19% of the tourists arriving at the Guanacaste Airport are from Canada.

QCOSTARICA – Guanacaste Airport, in Liberia (LIR), announced the increase in flights from Canada (Toronto, Montreal and Calgary) for the 2023-2024 high season.

During the first semester of 2023, Guanacaste Airport registered a total visit of 173,208 Canadian passengers.

The largest increase in frequencies from Canada will be from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

As of October 25, WestJet Airlines will operate daily, going from 5 weekly flights to 7. WestJet will also increase flights, from 3 to 4, from Calgary (YYC) starting October 31.

Air Canada will also be increasing its frequency from 6 to 7 days from Toronto starting December 14, in its B737 Max8, with an average of 169 seats.

Guanacaste Airport will receive a fourth weekly flight by Air Transat as of December 21, from Toronto. Additionally, Air Transat will also increase flights from Montreal Airport (YUL), starting December 12 will increase from three to four weekly flights.

In addition, Sunwing, the Canadian low-cost airline, offers flights to the Guanacaste Airport from Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton (YEG).

“We are filled with satisfaction by the announcement made by some Canadian airlines to increase frequencies from cities as important as Calgary, Montreal and Toronto to Guanacaste. This will undoubtedly contribute to the economic income of the different towns in the province and other sectors, improving the visitation figures Guanacaste Airport, one of the best recovered in the region,” concluded Hermes Navarro, head of Attractions Investments from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT).

“The Canadian market is currently the most dynamic for Guanacaste Airport, reaching the top 3 cities with the most visits during the first quarter. Tourists enjoy Costa Rica’s ‘Pura Vida’. This is the result of the implementation of route development tactics, which together with our VINCI Airports route development team in order to increase our offer and positioning of the destination in key markets”, mentioned César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...