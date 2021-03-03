Wednesday 3 March 2021
type here...
EconomyFuel PricesHQ

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Fuel price increases on international markets are blamed for the increase in fuel prices in Costa Rica

by Q Costa Rica
61

QCOSTARICA – At 12:01 am this Wednesday, fuels will be more expensive, as the third price hike of the year takes effect.

Fuel price increases on international markets are blamed for the increase in fuel prices in Costa Rica

The increase in fuel prices requested on February 12 by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) and approved by the regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep), is for ¢37 colones per liter for both super and regular gasoline and ¢32 for a liter for diesel.

- Advertisement -

The price at pumps this morning went from ¢606 to ¢643 for a liter of super gasoline, from ¢591 to ¢628 for egulr and ¢504 to ¢536 for a liter of diesel.

This means that filling a 45-liter tank will cost starting this morning an additional ¢1,665 for super or regular gasoline and ¢1,440 for diesel.

This is the third consecutive increase this year, raising the price of super gasoline ¢54 a liter, ¢62 for regular and ¢54 for diesel.

In its February request, Recope argued that the increase in international prices of imported fuels forced the adjustment

- Advertisement -

The refinery that does not refine anything added that coronavirus vaccines have been fueling external price increases for weeks.

“There are expectations that measures will be relaxed and people will be able to move more freely, which will increase the demand for fuels,” it said.

Another factor, Recope argued, points to supply cuts by the main international producers, who pledged to continue lowering pumping quotas and, in recent months, have helped raise prices per barrel from historic lows.

The next request for an adjustment in fuel prices is days away, on March 12, and any change would be reflected in the last days of March, most likely to coincide with the Semana Santa (Easter Week) from March 28 to April 3.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDriver who severely beat anoter driver on the Autopista fired and being sued
Next articleGreater demand for dollars in OPCs worries the Central Bank
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Fuels will change color

HQ - If you hadn't noticed, the fuels you put into...
Read more

Big Gas Price Drop Tonight!

At midnight tonight (Wednesday), the price of a liter of super...
Read more

MOST READ

Legislative Assembly officially inaugurated new building amid protests and disorder

Front Page

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Semana Santa, if the number of daily new cases continues on its current trend, we will not see the harsh sanitary...
Heredia

ESPH charges the family for electricity for January and February even though fire destroyed their home in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite losing their home entirely in December, a Heredia received electricity bills from the Heredia Public Service Company (ESPH) for January and...
Front Page

Franklin Chang: “Space Agency Doesn’t Have to Be a Bureaucratic Elephant”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The so-called Costa Rican space agency, recently approved by Congress, does not have to be a bureaucratic giant, with a large office...
Immigration

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Before I get into my opinion of the irresponsible actions of the immigration service and the ICT, good news for tourists who...
El Salvador

Bukele is on track to obtain a majority in the Congress of El Salvador

Q24N -
Q24N - The Nuevas Ideas (NI) party of President Nayib Bukele and partner Gran Alianza Nacional (GANA) party would obtain at least 56 of...
Greater Metropolitan Area

Driver who severely beat anoter driver on the Autopista fired and being sued

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The images filled the morning news television screen, for no apparent reason, the driver of a big rig begins to beat with...
Economy

Costa Rica signs an agreement to become a full member of CAF

Q Costa Rica -
(BNamericas) - In order to strengthen the well-being of the population and the sustainable development of the country, Costa Rica has been incorporated a...
Political Economy

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Spain had excluded Costa Rica from the list of risk countries to enter by air for presenting a negative covid-19 test (RT-PCR,...
Today Costa Rica

50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.