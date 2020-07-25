Today, July 25, is Guanacaste Day!

(QCOSTARICA) Today, July 25, we celebrate Guanacaste Day. It is a legal holiday. This year, however, the holiday is officially on Monday (July 27).

Although known popularly as Guanacaste Day, the holiday is really “Anexión del Partido de Nicoya” (annexation of the Partido de Nicoya) to Costa Rica, the historical event that refers to the incorporation of the territory of Nicoya (most of what is today’s modern day Guanacaste), which occurred on July 25, 1824.

Among the typical activities on this holiday are folkloric dances, concerts, tortilla festival, bullfights, among others.

This year, for the 196th, with the pandemic, the activities will not be just quite the same as in the past. What won’t be missed, however, are the presence of President Carlos Alvarado and First Lady, Claudia Dobles.

According to Casa Presidencial, their presence will be carried out respecting the protocols and guidelines of capacity limit, physical distance, duration of activities, which cannot exceed 1 hour in closed spaces, the maximum number of people (30 and the use of implements security, among other standards.

Hace 196 años el Partido de Nicoya tomó la valiente decisión de unirse a CR.

Hoy también nos toca tomarlas. La pandemia crea una realidad muy difícil pero unidos saldremos adelante, trabajando por el #ImpulsoGuanacaste, gracias al talento de las y los guanacastecos. pic.twitter.com/CeuoSUprvU — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) July 25, 2020

Strict compliance with sanitary guidelines will be verified by a representative of the Ministry of Health.

