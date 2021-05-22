Saturday 22 May 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Covid News: 2,587 new cases on Friday; contagion rate rises again

Summary of the most recent news about coronavirus and anticovid-19 vaccines in Costa Rica and the world

by Rico
115

QCOSTARICA – The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica registered a new rise. The latest analysis by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), released on May 21, showed an increase from 0.99 to 1.16.

This Friday, May 21, 2,587 new cases and 29 deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative totals to299,219  and 3,765, respectively.

The number of people in hospitals continues to grow, on Friday 1,427 people were hospitalized, of which 522 are in the ICU.

- Advertisement -

Covid-19 report for Friday, May 21. Source MInistry of Health

Starting this week, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will apply the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 twelve weeks after the first.

Vaccinations as at May 17, 2021. Source CCSS

Around the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) affirms that the real number of deaths by covid-19 triples the official one

- Advertisement -

The institution points out that the coronavirus caused at least three million direct or indirect deaths last year. However, the death toll attributed to the virus in 2020 is around 1.8 million.

Spain will allow the entry of ‘all vaccinated people’ in the world as of June 7. The country also announced that from Monday, May 24, they will allow the entry of British and Japanese “without restrictions and without sanitary requirements.”

“As if June 7, all vaccinated people and their families are also welcome to our country, Spain, regardless of their place of origin,” said this Friday the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez.

Brazil detects the first cases of coronavirus of the variant that emerged in India. The country registers more than 440,000 deaths and 15 million infected by covid-19.

Argentina is under total lockdown due to wave of covid-19.  President Alberto Fernández affirms that the country is going through “the worst moment of the pandemic.” The measure will be in effect for nine days starting today, Saturday, May 22.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article“Stop kissing the chickens”, US health authorities recommend
Next articlePolice remove barriers around Legislative Assembly
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

522 people with covid-19 are hospitalized in Intensive Care

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 keeps public hospitals saturated. In the latest Caja...
Read more

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) Here's some food for thought. Looking over the...
Read more

MOST READ

Several deaths after riot in Cantel prison in Guatemala

Vaccine

Costa Rica receives the largest shipments of vaccine in one week: 212,820 doses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The landing of two separate and independent shipments of covid-19 vaccines this week, one from Pfizer and the other from Astra Zeneca,...
Night Life

Business heats up again with the return of sex workers in Amsterdam after six ‘boring’ months off due to Covid

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Sex workers returned to the red light district in Amsterdam on Wednesday, after six "boring" months of no activity, as the...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction

Rico -
Today, Saturday, May 22, only evens can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
National

Caja-INS Agreement says goodbye to the ¢6 million SOA barrier

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Those injured in traffic accidents will no longer be moved from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) - National Insurance Institute -...
Mexico

‘Narco-Tunnel’ Allegedly Linked to Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Found Near Mexican National Guard Base

Q24N -
Q24N - A 200-meter (650 ft) tunnel was discovered in Tijuana, in a house that sits right across the street from a local National...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua: “The Truth is Under Assault”

Q24N -
(CONFIDENCIAL) The Ortega regime’s police raided this Thursday, May 20th, the recording studio of the Esta Semana and Esta Noche online TV programs, directed...
Vaccine

Will Costa Rica be on US list of vaccine donation?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - United States President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his country will increase exports of covid-19 vaccines to other countries to regain...
Colombia

Naked, women protested against the Police for reports of sexual violence

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – At least 18 complaints of sexual violence allegedly committed by the police have been reported, mostly on social networks, within the framework...
Rico's Digest

Can you drive your car today? Use the guide.

Rico -
Starting Wednesday, May 19 and to May 30, daytime driving is restricted to one day only vehicles with odd ending number plates can circulate...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.