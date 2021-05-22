Today’s Covid News: 2,587 new cases on Friday; contagion rate rises again

QCOSTARICA – The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica registered a new rise. The latest analysis by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), released on May 21, showed an increase from 0.99 to 1.16.

This Friday, May 21, 2,587 new cases and 29 deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative totals to299,219 and 3,765, respectively.

The number of people in hospitals continues to grow, on Friday 1,427 people were hospitalized, of which 522 are in the ICU.

Starting this week, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will apply the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 twelve weeks after the first.

Around the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) affirms that the real number of deaths by covid-19 triples the official one

The institution points out that the coronavirus caused at least three million direct or indirect deaths last year. However, the death toll attributed to the virus in 2020 is around 1.8 million.

Spain will allow the entry of ‘all vaccinated people’ in the world as of June 7. The country also announced that from Monday, May 24, they will allow the entry of British and Japanese “without restrictions and without sanitary requirements.”

“As if June 7, all vaccinated people and their families are also welcome to our country, Spain, regardless of their place of origin,” said this Friday the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez.

Brazil detects the first cases of coronavirus of the variant that emerged in India. The country registers more than 440,000 deaths and 15 million infected by covid-19.

Argentina is under total lockdown due to wave of covid-19. President Alberto Fernández affirms that the country is going through “the worst moment of the pandemic.” The measure will be in effect for nine days starting today, Saturday, May 22.

