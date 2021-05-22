Saturday 22 May 2021
type here...
HQ

“Stop kissing the chickens”, US health authorities recommend

U.S. authorities suspect that the increase in salmonellosis cases may be related to this practice.

by Rico
0

HQ -Faced with a rebound in salmonellosis cases in the United States, health authorities issued a curious recommendation: they asked citizens to stop kissing their chickens and other poultry.

“Do not kiss or hug domestic poultry, and do not eat or drink near them,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. federal public health agency, asked very seriously.

- Advertisement -

According to the CDC, an increase in the number of salmonellosis cases is partly related to this behavior: 163 cases have been registered since mid-February, and 34 of them have merited hospitalization.

“Interviews with sick people showed that contact with poultry was probably the source of the epidemic,” they added.

Even if they appear clean, these types of animals such as chickens and ducks can carry salmonella, a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the CDC warned.

Authorities also recommended washing hands thoroughly after contact with poultry and discouraging children from playing with them.

- Advertisement -

Infections are usually caused by ingesting contaminated eggs or dairy products. Tens of millions of cases are reported each year, although they are rarely fatal.

No word from Costa Rica’s Ministry of Heatlh on the issue.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHow well are we really doing, covid wise?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

Fuel Prices

Recope requests the sixth consecutive increase in fuel prices for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo(RECOPE - the refinery that does not refine anything - requested the sixth consecutive fuel hike in 2021. As...
Vaccine

Costa Rica receives the largest shipments of vaccine in one week: 212,820 doses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The landing of two separate and independent shipments of covid-19 vaccines this week, one from Pfizer and the other from Astra Zeneca,...
Travel

Best Places to visit in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
If you are looking for a holiday in Central America, Costa Rica is one of the most popular destinations. Both American and international tourists...
Sports

Can Costa Rica win the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals?

Carter Maddox -
As the biggest European nations prepare for their major tournament in Euro 2020, the CONCACAF countries are also vying for glory too in the...
Vaccine

Costa Rica received this Wednesday the largest batch of vaccines since December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday night, May 19, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines since the first to arrive last December. 174,330 doses...
Colombia

Colombia surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 deaths; ICU’s nearly full

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia passed 80,000 on Friday, May 14, with intensive care units almost full in the biggest cities,...
Colombia

Naked, women protested against the Police for reports of sexual violence

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – At least 18 complaints of sexual violence allegedly committed by the police have been reported, mostly on social networks, within the framework...
HQ

“Stop kissing the chickens”, US health authorities recommend

Rico -
HQ -Faced with a rebound in salmonellosis cases in the United States, health authorities issued a curious recommendation: they asked citizens to stop kissing...
Coronavirus

Star Salma Hayek Reveals She Nearly Died of COVID-19

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Mexican and American film actress and producer Salma Hayek has revealed she nearly died of the coronavirus. Speaking to Variety Magazine,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.