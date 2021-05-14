Today’s Covid News: 32 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,039 news cases

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica reported this Thursday the highest number of deaths associated with covid-19 in a single day, since the start of the pandemic.

This May 13, 32 people died as a result of the virus.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health this Thursday afternoon, the total number of deaths since the first in March 2020 is now 3,514: 2,185 men and 1,329 women, ranging in age from 2 to 103 years.

- Advertisement -

Hospitals also register the highest numbers of admissions to date: 1,342, of which 482 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ranging in age from 17 and 86 years old.

Also, the average age of patients in hospitals keeps dropping, now down to 54 years.

Of these 1,342 hospitalized, 28 are in private medical centers: 11 of them at the Hospital Clínica Bíblica (5 in the ICU), 10 at the CIMA (3 in the ICU), 7 at the Hospital La Católica (1 in the ICU).

Cases keep piling up

This is the second day that reports more cases, with 3,039, only surpassed by 3,173 the day before, Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

With this, Costa Rica has already accumulated 279,926 cases.

Five cantons constitute 29.12% of the new patients: Alajuela center, San José center, Desamparados, Pérez Zeledón, and Heredia center. Only one canton did not report news cases: Turrubares.