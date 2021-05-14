Thursday 13 May 2021
type here...
NewsServices

San Jose airport how has rapid covid-19 testing for travelers

Passengers will have results in one hour to meet the requirement of entry to countries that request it

by Rico
31

QCOSTARICA –  Travelers who require a negative covid-19 test to enter their destination country may now get tested at the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) international airport.

The Covid testing center, for rapid and PCR, is located west of the air terminal. Foto: Aeris.

Aeris Holding, manager of the terminal, reported that starting Friday, May 14, a rapid test laboratory will be enabled at the air terminal for passengers.

- Advertisement -

Results will be available within one hour of testing.

“With this new covid-19 detection test laboratory service, we are at the forefront of the main air terminals in the world, because the priority in travel facilitation is to preserve health and mitigate the possibility of contagion, always thinking about the well-being of passengers to and from the different destinations,” stated Rafael Mencía, Aeris executive director.

Rapid testing at the Liberia airport (LIR) in Guanacaste has been available to passengers since the end of March. Read more: Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

The tests will be carried out by professionals from Laboratorio Echandi and the service will be operated by Morpho Travel Retail.

- Advertisement -

According to information from Aeris, international passengers who require it will have the possibility of being served in English. You can also book the appointment through the site https://covid.morphotr.com/

The cost per person is US$65 for the antigen and US$99 for the PCR (with results delivered the next day between 11 am and 11 pm), per person.

The antigen test are only authorized for air travel to certain countries including the United States. Passengers must have their ticket information and passport ready for verification at the testing site.

How will the laboratory work?

The test area is located in an area northwest of the air terminal, not to affect the flow of passengers in the airport facilities, and also that the samples can be properly handled.

Travelers will have transportation available to and from the testing site and the terminal and there is also a parking space.

The recommendation is that travelers arrive at the laboratory at least four hours before flight departure.

- Advertisement -

Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, highlighted that with this, the air terminal joins a network of more than 100 laboratories throughout the country where PCR and antigen tests are carried out.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Covid News: 32 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,039 news cases
Next articleNatalia Carvajal tells of her arrest at San Jose airport with false proof of covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Covid News: 32 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,039 news cases

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica reported this Thursday the highest number of...
Read more

Coronavirus digest: choice to get ‘vaccinated or infected’

The German health minister, Jens Spahn, said that despite falling daily cases of...
Read more

MOST READ

Observatory reveals explosion of suspected cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua: 878 in a week, and 74 deaths

Colombia

Why Colombian protesters are taking to the streets

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – For the past two weeks, mass protests that started on April 28, have rocked Colombia, leaving at least 42 people dead and hundreds...
Health

48 patients with covid-19 from other provinces wait for beds in San Jose hospitals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 48 patients with covid-19, the majority in severe and moderate condition, this Thursday morning were waiting for a bed in a hospital...
Vaccine

Health expands group 3 vaccination for people from 16 to 58 years

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Adolescents of 16 and 17 years old with some risk factor in case of falling ill with covid-19 will be part of...
Trends

How to Make the Most Out of Your Travel Experience

Carter Maddox -
There’s no one out there that doesn’t love the sense of adventure that comes with exploring a new place. Whether you’re planning a short...
HQ

San José is the queen province of street brawls

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Frequently the 911 emergency services receive calls reporting street brawls, "pleitos" in Spanish, and most are made from San José. And many...
Health

3,173 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours; 26 deaths

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The country registered a new record of covid-19 infections this Wednesday, reaching 3,173 confirmed cases in a period of 24 hours. The figure...
Trends

Keltner Channel Strategy Explained for Beginners

Carter Maddox -
The trading world is full of trading strategies that vary by assets, timeframes, and, of course, technical indicators. In this article, you will learn...
HQ

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to...
Health

Seriously ill patients from covid-19 overflow Caja capacity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) says that its hospitalization figures for serious covid-19 patients are in the red. In a statement ...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.