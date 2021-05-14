San Jose airport how has rapid covid-19 testing for travelers

QCOSTARICA – Travelers who require a negative covid-19 test to enter their destination country may now get tested at the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) international airport.

Aeris Holding, manager of the terminal, reported that starting Friday, May 14, a rapid test laboratory will be enabled at the air terminal for passengers.

Results will be available within one hour of testing.

“With this new covid-19 detection test laboratory service, we are at the forefront of the main air terminals in the world, because the priority in travel facilitation is to preserve health and mitigate the possibility of contagion, always thinking about the well-being of passengers to and from the different destinations,” stated Rafael Mencía, Aeris executive director.

Rapid testing at the Liberia airport (LIR) in Guanacaste has been available to passengers since the end of March. Read more: Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

The tests will be carried out by professionals from Laboratorio Echandi and the service will be operated by Morpho Travel Retail.

According to information from Aeris, international passengers who require it will have the possibility of being served in English. You can also book the appointment through the site https://covid.morphotr.com/

The cost per person is US$65 for the antigen and US$99 for the PCR (with results delivered the next day between 11 am and 11 pm), per person.

The antigen test are only authorized for air travel to certain countries including the United States. Passengers must have their ticket information and passport ready for verification at the testing site.

How will the laboratory work?

The test area is located in an area northwest of the air terminal, not to affect the flow of passengers in the airport facilities, and also that the samples can be properly handled.

Travelers will have transportation available to and from the testing site and the terminal and there is also a parking space.

The recommendation is that travelers arrive at the laboratory at least four hours before flight departure.

Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, highlighted that with this, the air terminal joins a network of more than 100 laboratories throughout the country where PCR and antigen tests are carried out.