Today’s COVID report: Cases, hospital admissions and deaths associated with COVID-19 increase

QCOSTARICA – Epidemiological week 33, which spanned from August 15 to 21, registered 12,608 cases of COVID-19, while week 32 that spanned from August 8 to 14 accounted for 11,736 cases. This represents a 7.4% increase from week to week, with an average of 1,801 cases per day.

Regarding deaths the week of August 8 to 14, there were 89 deaths associated with COVID-19, while from August 15 to 21, there were105 deaths, this represents an increase of 15.2% in mortality from one week to another and we gives a daily average of 15 deaths.

During epidemiological week 32, the average number of hospitalized cases was 887, while the average for week 33 was 988 admitted cases, showing an increase of 10.2% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 32 registered 629 hospital admissions and 642 for week 33, this represents an increase of 2% in new hospital admissions.

On Tuesday, August 24,b the Ministry of Health reported 2,230 new cases, 17 deaths and 1,087 people remain hospitalized, of which 435 are in an ICU.

48.5% of the deaths of epidemiological week 33 were registered in the age group 65 years and over, 28.5% in the age group 50 to 64 years, 21.9% from 18 to 49 years and 0.9% in children under 17 years.

As of August 24, there are 5,378 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19.

Vaccinations

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying a total of 4, 033,022 vaccines since the first on December 24, 2020.

Of this 3,029,514 people received their first dose and 1,003,508 the second, representing 58.68% of the targeted population 12 years of age of over getting their first dose and 19.44% their second.

In total, the CCSS has targeted 4,274,344 people 12 years of age and over to be vaccinated, representing 83% of Costa Rica’s total population of 5,163,021 based on actuarial projections by the CCSS.

