Wednesday 25 August 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 25: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 25: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 25, vehicles with...
Read more

Sele will play to a full hotel!

QCOSTARICA - On Sunday, September 5, La Sele, Costa...
Read more

Families of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences

QCOSTARICA - Relatives of victims of femicide demonstrated in...
Read more

At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

QCOSTARICA - At least 160 people were affected by...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Wednesday, August 25, vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSele will play to a full hotel!
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 23: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, August 23, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Health includes QR code to validate online vaccination certificate

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health announced Friday the...
Redaqted

American Airlines will open direct flights between Chicago, San Jose and Liberia

QCOSTARICA - American Airlines announced the opening of direct...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.