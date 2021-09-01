Wednesday 1 September 2021
Today's Covid Update: new cases and deaths increased by more than 20%

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Priscilla Herrera
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, August 21, a week-to-week increase of more than 20% of new cases and deaths of covid-19.

Priscilla Herrera

Priscilla Herrera, Medical Manager at the Ministry of Health, explained that in epidemiological week 34, which spanned August 22-28, 15,367 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, while week 33, which spanned August 15-21, there were 12,608 new cases.

This represents an increase of 21.8% from week to week, with an average of 2,195 daily cases.

Regarding deaths associated with covid-19, the week of August 15 to 21, there were 105, while, from August 22 to 28, the number was 127 deaths, this represents a 20% increase in mortality from one week to another. The daily average of lives lost related to covid-19 is now 18.

Hospitalizations also increased from week 33 to 34, when the average for the week was 1,086 admitted cases,  a 9% increase in total hospitalizations.

For Tuesday, August 31, 2,581 cases were registered, 14 deaths and 1,180 people remain hospitalized, 21 in private centers and 1,159 in the public system, of which 450 are in the ICU.

53.5% of the deaths of epidemiological week 34 were in the age group of 65 years and over, 29.1% in the age group of 50 to 64 years, 14.2% of 18 to 49 years and 3.1% in those from 0 to 17 years.

As of August 31, 5,506 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 1: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

