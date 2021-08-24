Tuesday 24 August 2021
Today's Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in "3 & 4" CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

Previous articleUnited States Grants Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

