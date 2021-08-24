At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

QCOSTARICA – At least 160 people were affected by floods in Playa Jacó, the majority from the precario Copey and 50 more from a shopping center when the heavy rains Monday night turned the downtown streets into rivers.

Some homes and businesses were affected by the overflow of the river, obstructed by debris from falling trees.

- Advertisement -

The Bomberos (Fire Department) also attended to landslides in Los Cedros de Garabito.

As reported by Jessica Zeledón, from the Municipality of Garabito, there is no passage in the sector known as El Tajo. As well in the INVU.

At the moment, the Municipal Emergency Committee of Garabito has set up shelters for approximately 25 families.

“We have reports of material losses, fortunately, there are no human losses,” said the report from the Municipality of Garabito.

- Advertisement -

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), very heavy downpours continue in the Central Pacific and southern Gulf of Nicoya Monday afternoon and into the night.

Along with Jaco, the areas of Parrita, Orotina and its surroundings were also affected.

Related