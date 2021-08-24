Tuesday 24 August 2021
type here...
Search

At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

More than 50 floods and landslides in the last hours caused by intense rains in several communities across the country

NationalJacoNews
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Sele will play to a full hotel!

QCOSTARICA - On Sunday, September 5, La Sele, Costa...
Read more

Families of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences

QCOSTARICA - Relatives of victims of femicide demonstrated in...
Read more

At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

QCOSTARICA - At least 160 people were affected by...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with...
Read more

United States Grants Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine

RICO's COVID DIGEST - The United States Food and...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – At least 160 people were affected by floods in Playa Jacó, the majority from the precario Copey and 50 more from a shopping center when the heavy rains Monday night turned the downtown streets into rivers.

Some homes and businesses were affected by the overflow of the river, obstructed by debris from falling trees.

- Advertisement -

The Bomberos (Fire Department) also attended to landslides in Los Cedros de Garabito.

As reported by Jessica Zeledón, from the Municipality of Garabito, there is no passage in the sector known as El Tajo. As well in the INVU.

At the moment, the Municipal Emergency Committee of Garabito has set up shelters for approximately 25 families.

“We have reports of material losses, fortunately, there are no human losses,” said the report from the Municipality of Garabito.

- Advertisement -

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional  (IMN), very heavy downpours continue in the Central Pacific and southern Gulf of Nicoya Monday afternoon and into the night.

Along with Jaco, the areas of Parrita, Orotina and its surroundings were also affected.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate
Next articleFamilies of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Heavy rains due to tropical wave affected 24 cantons

QCOSTARICA - Tropical wave No. 26 Saturday afternoon and night affected...
Read more

Today 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA - While many parts of the country, mainly...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Central America

Central American Exports Regain Dynamism

Q24N - Total exports from Central America reached US$10.207...
Indicators

San Jose Airport achieved 66% of the prepandemic passengers in July

QCOSTARICA -The Juan Santamaría International Airport, better known as...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.