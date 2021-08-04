Wednesday 4 August 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 4: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 4: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 4, vehicles with...
Read more

Half of the Costa Rican population already has at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 49.8% of the population in Costa Rica...
Read more

Cabletica’s purchase of Telefonica Costa Rica approved

QCOSTARICA - Liberty Latin America, the parent company of...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court To Decide Legality of Vehicular Restrictions

QCOSTARICA - Regardless of the fact that vaccination would...
Read more

Tico accused of defrauding the Lebanese community of US$5 million with an alleged “investment” plan

QCOSTARICA - A Cartago lawyer named Nassar Güell is...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Wednesday, August 4, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHalf of the Costa Rican population already has at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 3: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 3, vehicles with license plates...
Read more

Key week for the government to define future restrictions

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary measures, that include the vehicular restrictions, against...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Amazing! Researchers testing concrete that could charge your EV while driving

Q TRENDS - A highway that will charge electric...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 1: “ODDS” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, August 1, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.