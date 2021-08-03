Half of the Costa Rican population already has at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – 49.8% of the population in Costa Rica eligible to be vaccinated have already at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and 16.48% have already both doses.

Data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) released this Tuesday morning, indicate that as of Monday, August 2, 2,573,189 people had already received at least one dose; 851,089 of them have both; in total, 3,424,278 injections have been made.

This only considers people who were immunized in the country and not those who traveled for this purpose.

In the last week, the CCSS applied 230,383 vaccines. Of these, 220,759 corresponded to first doses and 9,624 to second. The goal of the last few weeks is to start the vaccination in as many people as possible.

The goal is to vaccinate a total of 4,274,344 people (83%) of the total population of 5,163,021.

By ages

Over 58 years old. According to the records, the population with the highest vaccination coverage is 58 years and over. Among this population, 1,457,174 injections have been applied.

742,849 people have at least one dose, they represent 91% of the population in that age range.

Of those already vaccinated, 714,325 have already completed the scheme, that is, 87%.

Health authorities remind this age group that, if for some reason they did not receive a dose when they were called, they can approach their health center to receive it.

This group receives their vaccine 21 days apart between doses. This group and the pregnant women are the only ones to be inoculated with this time difference, the rest receive the second injection 12 weeks after the first.

Between 40 and 57 years old. 852,948 vaccines have been applied: of these 791,022 have already started the scheme (70%) and 61,926 (6%) have already finished it.

Between 20 and 39 years old. 917,019 doses are reported: 843,292 correspond to the first (49%) and 73,727 to the second (4%).

Between 12 and 19 years old. 197,137 doses have been administered: 196,026 first doses (33%) and 1,111 second doses (0.2%).

Second dose is vital

Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS, stressed the importance of those who have already been vaccinated for the first time receive their second dose.

The schemes applied in this country consist of two injections, so the first does not guarantee the necessary protection.

“Both applications are required to achieve protection against covid-19 that effectively reduces the risk of severe complications and reduces the risk of death if exposed to the virus,” Ruiz emphasized.