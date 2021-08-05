Thursday 5 August 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 5: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Today's Vehicle Restriction August 5: Plates ending in "7 & 8" CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA – For today, Thursday, August 5, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

