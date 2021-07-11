Sunday 11 July 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 11: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

Today, Sunday, July 11, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Alternating odds and evens will be in place until July 11.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

 

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

