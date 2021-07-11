Back to school forces drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant on the road from Monday

QCOSTARICA – After a month and a half of suspension of the 2021 school year, as a preventive measure due to the expansion of Covid-19, Traffic authorities call on drivers, pedestrians, parents, and students, to take precautionary measures on the roads starting Monday, July 12, when schools reopen.

Drivers are reminded that, as of Monday, they must respect the maximum limit of 25 kilometers per hour in the school zone when students are present, something most drivers have forgotten in the past weeks.

- Advertisement -

Drivers are also reminded that there will be much more traffic and people walking around schools and is it prohibited to use the cellular phone while driving, even is stopped in traffic or at a school crossing.

Drivers must also comply with the use of child restraint devices in vehicles if taking their children to the educational center; in the case of motorcycles, the minor must wear a helmet and reflective tape and it is illegal if they are under 5 years of age. It is also forbidden to carry people, including children, in the “crossbar” of a bicycle.

Pedestrians are reminded of their obligation to cross at corners, use overhead passes and pedestrian traffic lights and, whenever possible, wear light or light-reflective clothing, especially in the rainy season.

Starting Monday we can expect an increased presence of traffic police especially in and around schools.

- Advertisement -