Monday 26 July 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 26: 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1639

QCOSTARICA – Today, Monday, July 26, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Look for the exception letter “Carta de excepción para restricción vehicular“.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

