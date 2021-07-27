Tuesday 27 July 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 27: 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1723

QCOSTARICA – Today, Tuesday, July 27, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

