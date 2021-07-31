Saturday 31 July 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 31: “EVENS” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Latest

Central Bank raises economic growth projection to 3.9% for 2021

QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR)...
Read more

85% of hospitalized for covid-19 in France are not vaccinated

Paris. People who have not been vaccinated against covid-19...
Read more

#OrgulloTico: Andrea Vargas wins her heat and qualifies for the semifinals in 100 meters hurdles in Tokyo

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican athlete Andrea Vargas finished this...
Read more

Cuba breaks records for covid-19 amid ‘significant challenges,’ says PAHO

Q24N - Havana. Cuba this week registered record numbers...
Read more

QCOSTARICA - It is the weekend and we're back...
Read more
QCOSTARICA – It is the weekend and we’re back to the odds and evens.

For today, Saturday, July 31, vehicles with EVEN ending license plates (O, 2, 4, 5, 6 & 8) CANNOT circulate.

Also, if you are driving with an exemption letter, a reminder that you will need a new letter starting tomorrow, August 1.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

Previous articleFamous Turrialbeño hotelier crushed by landslide
Next articleCuba breaks records for covid-19 amid ‘significant challenges,’ says PAHO
