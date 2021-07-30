Friday 30 July 2021
Famous Turrialbeño hotelier crushed by landslide

National Turrialba
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The driver of a vehicle died on Thursday afternoon when he was buried by a landslide on Route 10, in Pavones de Turrialba.

 

The driver, identified as Héctor Lezama Malave, 69 years of age, a local well known hotel operator, unfortunately, lost his life when a landslide fell on his car.

Lezama is Venezuelan by birth, but a naturalized Costa Rican.

The Red Cross reported that the accident occurred after 4:50 pm.

“After several minutes of rescue in conjunction with officials from the municipality of Turrialba, a lifeless person was found inside the vehicle involved,” reported the press office of the Red Cross.

Several drivers who witnessed the fatal incident got out of their cars to try to help unearth the vehicle, but there was little they could do due to the huge stones that fell on it.

Authorities reported that in the place they were also working with MOPT machinery to remove the debris that crushed the car, a 4×4 vehicle.

This incident is linked to the rains that have affected Turrialba this past week, in fact this Thursday morning the National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced that there was a new downpour in the area that caused a fall of material in the Bajo channel of Pacuare.

 

