Monday 7 June 2021
type here...
Home National Today's Vehicle Restriction: June 6, "ODDS"
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 6, “ODDS”

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
679

Today, Sunday, June 6, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Please note that this week odds allowed to drive on odd calendar days and evens drive on even calendar days, like last month, is not.

 

- Advertisement -

The odd/even vehicle restriction that started on Wednesday, May 19, to run until May 30, was extended to June 6.

 

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTruck without brakes causes triple crash kills four
Next articleParking lots, a bull ring and shopping centers among the vaccination centers on Saturday

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 7, “EVENS”

Today, Monday, June 7, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 5, “EVENS”

Today, Saturdday, June 5, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is...
Read more

Know the new vehicular restrictions starting Monday. And why.

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, the government announced the vehicle restrictions for...
Read more
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.