Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 6, “ODDS”

Today, Sunday, June 6, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.
Please note that this week odds allowed to drive on odd calendar days and evens drive on even calendar days, like last month, is not.
The odd/even vehicle restriction that started on Wednesday, May 19, to run until May 30, was extended to June 6.
From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.
Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.
Find here the official list of exemptions.
The exception letter can be found here.
The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.