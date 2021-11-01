Monday 1 November 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose

QCOSTARICA - Welcome to November, the start of the...
Read more

After the presidential veto, how much will the 2022 Marchamo be?

QCOSTARICA - Once the veto was formalized on Friday...
Read more

Halloween parties will be in the police sights

QCOSTARICA - The parties and activities for Halloween, coinciding...
Read more

Lawyers could provide free services to people with incomes less than ¢924,000

QCOSTARICA - A bill passed positively in the Legislative...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 31: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, October 31, vehicles with...
Read more

Legislators describe the president as capricious and insensitive

QCOSTARICA - The deputies of the various legislative fractions...
Read more

VETO: Carlos Alvarado says no to Marchamo reduction for this year

QCOSTARICA - After asserting that it would be harmful...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Welcome to November, the start of the “responsible and gradual opening.

For today, Monday, November 1, the daytime vehicular restrictions, save for the downtown area of the city of San Jose on weekdays, have been eliminated.

The measure in San Jose, inside the Circunvalacion limits, vehicles with plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

The weekday restrictions for the downtown core of the city of San Jose

The nighttime restrictions – countrywide – start today at 11:00 pm and run to 5:00 am for ALL vehicles restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

All the details will be posted here daily, as has been the custom during the pandemic, and as they become available.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAfter the presidential veto, how much will the 2022 Marchamo be?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Halloween parties will be in the police sights

QCOSTARICA - The parties and activities for Halloween, coinciding with the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 31: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, October 31, vehicles with "EVEN" (0,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 28: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

Updated: 3:35 pm. The government announced the elimination of...
Trends

How to make a choice in favor of the best online casinos in India?

A question often asked by players facing the choice...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.