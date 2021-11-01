Today’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose

QCOSTARICA – Welcome to November, the start of the “responsible and gradual opening.

For today, Monday, November 1, the daytime vehicular restrictions, save for the downtown area of the city of San Jose on weekdays, have been eliminated.

The measure in San Jose, inside the Circunvalacion limits, vehicles with plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The nighttime restrictions – countrywide – start today at 11:00 pm and run to 5:00 am for ALL vehicles restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

All the details will be posted here daily, as has been the custom during the pandemic, and as they become available.

