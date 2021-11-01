The daytime vehicle restriction is over

QCOSTARICA – The daytime vehicle restriction for almost the entire national country has ended, as of this Monday all vehicles, regardless of their license plate number, will be able to circulate, except in the central town of San José and delimited by the Circunvalación, where it will apply as before the pandemic during weekdays.

This past weekend was the last of the year with the daytime restriction, and for the remaining Saturdays and Sundays of the year, throughout the entire country, it will not be applied for even and odd plates either.

- Advertisement -

The elimination of the daytime sanitary vehicle restriction will be maintained, at least, during the months of November and December.

While the nighttime restrictions will continue to rule, but as of today, November 1, it has been extended by one hour, from 11 am until 5 am. The nighttime restrictions are countrywide to all vehicles save for the well known exemptions.

San Jose to the pre-pandemic

In the case of the central ring of Circunvalación and the center of San José, the restriction will be applied as it was done as before the pandemic, that is, on Monday the plates ending on 1 and 2 do not circulate, Tuesday on 3 and 4, Wednesday on 5 and 6, on Thursday 7 and 8, and Friday at 9 and 0. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is no traffic impediment during the day.

The difference is that it will last longer, until 11 pm and not the 7 pm pre-pandemic.

The decision to make the measures more flexible is due to a decrease in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19, in recent weeks. However, 62 cantons will remain on orange alert due to the Cantonal Risk Index (CRI), including the entire province of Guanacaste.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print



Related