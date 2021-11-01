Monday 1 November 2021
type here...
Search

The daytime vehicle restriction is over

It will only be applied in the central area of San José, from today, people will be able to drive their cars from 5 am to 11 pm

HealthNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica’s innovative solution to long trips in electric cars, a pioneer in Latin America

QCOSTARICA (BBC.com) On the way to Monteverde, Costa Rica,...
Read more

Unemployment and poverty: What do the presidential candidates offer as a solution to these issues?

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is experiencing high rates of...
Read more

The daytime vehicle restriction is over

QCOSTARICA - The daytime vehicle restriction for almost the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose

QCOSTARICA - Welcome to November, the start of the...
Read more

After the presidential veto, how much will the 2022 Marchamo be?

QCOSTARICA - Once the veto was formalized on Friday...
Read more

Halloween parties will be in the police sights

QCOSTARICA - The parties and activities for Halloween, coinciding...
Read more

Lawyers could provide free services to people with incomes less than ¢924,000

QCOSTARICA - A bill passed positively in the Legislative...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The daytime vehicle restriction for almost the entire national country has ended, as of this Monday all vehicles, regardless of their license plate number, will be able to circulate, except in the central town of San José and delimited by the Circunvalación, where it will apply as before the pandemic during weekdays.

This past weekend was the last of the year with the daytime restriction, and for the remaining Saturdays and Sundays of the year, throughout the entire country, it will not be applied for even and odd plates either.

- Advertisement -

The elimination of the daytime sanitary vehicle restriction will be maintained, at least, during the months of November and December.

While the nighttime restrictions will continue to rule, but as of today, November 1, it has been extended by one hour, from 11 am until 5 am. The nighttime restrictions are countrywide to all vehicles save for the well known exemptions.

This is how the sanitary vehicle restriction remains for November and December 2021

San Jose to the pre-pandemic

In the case of the central ring of Circunvalación and the center of San José, the restriction will be applied as it was done as before the pandemic, that is, on Monday the plates ending on 1 and 2 do not circulate, Tuesday on 3 and 4, Wednesday on 5 and 6, on Thursday 7 and 8, and Friday at 9 and 0. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is no traffic impediment during the day.

The difference is that it will last longer, until 11 pm and not the 7 pm pre-pandemic.

The decision to make the measures more flexible is due to a decrease in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19, in recent weeks. However, 62 cantons will remain on orange alert due to the Cantonal Risk Index (CRI), including the entire province of Guanacaste.

During the month of November, the entire country, except the central area of San José, will be free from the weekday daytime license plate restriction.
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose
Next articleUnemployment and poverty: What do the presidential candidates offer as a solution to these issues?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction November 1: Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose

QCOSTARICA - Welcome to November, the start of the "responsible and...
Read more

Halloween parties will be in the police sights

QCOSTARICA - The parties and activities for Halloween, coinciding with the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Corruption

Carlos Cerdas and Mélida Solís will spend five more months locked up

QCOSTARICA - Despite attempts to trade jail for house...
Health

The daytime vehicle restriction is over

QCOSTARICA - The daytime vehicle restriction for almost the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.