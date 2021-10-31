Sunday 31 October 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 31: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – For today, Sunday, October 31, vehicles with “EVEN” (0, 2, 4, 6 & 8) ending plates CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Read more: Last week of daytime vehicle restrictions

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

This is the last weekend for the daytime vehicular restrictions as we enter the “responsible and gradual opening” phase of the sanitary measures, on November 1 when:

  1. Daytime vehicular restrictions will apply only to the San Jose center, delimited by the Circunvalacion, based on license plates.
  2. The daytime weekend restrictions are eliminated.
  3. The nighttime vehicular restrictions will be from 11 pm to 5 am.
Blue: only applies to the downtown area of San Jose weekdays from 5 am to 11 pm; Green: no daytime restrictions on weekends

All the details will be posted here daily, as has been the custom during the pandemic, as they become available.

 

Previous articleLegislators describe the president as capricious and insensitive
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

