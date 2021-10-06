Wednesday 6 October 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 6: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 6: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, October 6, vehicles with...
Read more

Univision blunder with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - A new international scandal was unveiled on...
Read more

Legislator suggests prohibiting the entry of unvaccinated people to businesses

QCOSTARICA - Legislator Carlos Ricardo Benavides suggested that the...
Read more

No fans at the Costa Rica-El Salvador game at the National Stadium

QCOSTARICA - Just when fans were allowed to return...
Read more

70% of ICU admitted for covid-19 were unvaccinated

QCOSTARICA - 70.3% of the people who required to...
Read more

2022 Elections Will Have 25 Candidates For the Presidential Chair

QCOSTARICA - A total of 25 candidates will compete...
Read more

Prescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs

QCOSTARICA - Every prescription issued by professionals in medicine,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Wednesday, October 6, vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

 

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleUnivision blunder with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 5: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, October 5, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 4: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, October 4, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Banking

Get to know the official coin that commemorates the Bicentennial

QCOSTARICA - With 5 million coins that can be...
Reports

Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax evasion is going

Q REPORTS - The Pandora Papers is the latest...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.