Tuesday 5 October 2021
type here...
Search

Univision blunder with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado

The television network mentioned the Costa Rican president as part of the Pandora Papers scandal

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Univision blunder with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - A new international scandal was unveiled on...
Read more

Legislator suggests prohibiting the entry of unvaccinated people to businesses

QCOSTARICA - Legislator Carlos Ricardo Benavides suggested that the...
Read more

No fans at the Costa Rica-El Salvador game at the National Stadium

QCOSTARICA - Just when fans were allowed to return...
Read more

70% of ICU admitted for covid-19 were unvaccinated

QCOSTARICA - 70.3% of the people who required to...
Read more

2022 Elections Will Have 25 Candidates For the Presidential Chair

QCOSTARICA - A total of 25 candidates will compete...
Read more

Prescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs

QCOSTARICA - Every prescription issued by professionals in medicine,...
Read more

¢1.6 billion colones awaits the winner of the “Gordo Navideño”

QCOSTARICA - You know Christmas is around the corner...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A new international scandal was unveiled on Sunday, it involves several political personalities and artists from the Latin American region, who would have some participation in firms based in tax havens such as Belize and Panama, among others.

The Pandora Papers.

In a report released by Noticias Univisión on the case, it mentions that among those involved in the scandal is the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado; however, the television network admitted to the blunder of including him.

- Advertisement -

This was publicly admitted by the director of Univisión Investiga, Gerardo Reyes, on his Twitter account.

Read more: Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax evasion is going

“The president of Costa Rica is not involved in Pandora Papers as I mistakenly said in an interview for Univision’s digital newscast. The only active president that our publication mentions on the subject is that of Ecuador,” said Reyes.

Casa Presidencial also rejected the mention and regretted that Alvarado was included in the scandal.

“Any allusion to President Alvarado on this issue is absolutely false and erroneous. The president does not have any offshore company or any involvement in this matter,” said Casa Presidencial (Government House) in a statement.

- Advertisement -

It added that it is very unfortunate that an international newscast commits such a serious blunder, since it lacks all support, affecting the good name of people who have no connection with this matter.

The Pandora Papers investigation was conducted by more than 600 journalists around the world, who reviewed more than 11 million documents, revealing secret deals and hidden assets of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people, that includes more than 100 billionaires, 30 world leaders and 300 public officials, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLegislator suggests prohibiting the entry of unvaccinated people to businesses
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Prescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs

QCOSTARICA - Every prescription issued by professionals in medicine, dentistry and...
Read more

Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax evasion is going

Q REPORTS - The Pandora Papers is the latest global media...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

HQ

Univision blunder with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - A new international scandal was unveiled on...
News

Legislator suggests prohibiting the entry of unvaccinated people to businesses

QCOSTARICA - Legislator Carlos Ricardo Benavides suggested that the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.