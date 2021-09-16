Thursday 16 September 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 16: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Latest

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, September 16, vehicles with...
Read more

Legislator proposes the creation of an updated registry of pedophiles

QCOSTARICA - With the intention of protecting minors, a...
Read more

Covid-19 deaths skyrocket throughout September in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – In the past week, a total...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport sees a "good high season" on the horizon

QCOSTARICA - The sustained growth in the arrival of...
Read more

Dissatisfied with restriction, businessmen question the government and demand that it reveal technical criteria

QCOSTARICA - The news of the reinstatement of the...
Read more

Caja Forecasts "Worst of Pandemic" for Next 3 Weeks

QCOSTARICA - Dr. Mario Urcuyo, an expert in the...
Read more

Afternoon of whirlwind, hail, rain and lightning in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA - The morning warming and the entry of...
Read more
QCOSTARICA – For today, Thursday, September 16, vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Vehicle restriction will be starting at 9 pm starting, Saturday, September 18, and for the rest of the month. See here the full details.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

 

Previous articleLegislator proposes the creation of an updated registry of pedophiles
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

