Wednesday 26 May 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 26, “EVENS”

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

Today, Wednesday, May 26, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Starting Wednesday, May 19 and to May 30, daytime driving is restricted to one day only vehicles with odd ending number plates can circulate to the next only evens.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

