Costa Rica under ORANGE Alert

QCOSTARICA – The National Situation Analysis Room registered more than 16,109 cases of Covid-19 between May 16 and 22, Epidemiological Week #20, being the second with the most cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is why it was decided to maintain the orange alert in the 82 cantons of the country.

With this, the population is reminded that the level of contagion is very high, and that compliance with health measures is required every day, warns the Emergency Commission.

The Municipal Emergency Committees are working according to their Cantonal Prevention Plans, monitoring businesses to comply with sanitary measures in establishments, as well as promoting awareness campaigns through social networks, messaging such as WhatsApp, peripherals and blankets.

In the recent week, 20.5% of the cases were concentrated in three cantons:

Alajuela (1,289)

San Jose (1,221)

Desamparados (791)