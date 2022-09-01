Thursday 1 September 2022
Toll rates on route 27 will drop this Monday

Globalvia said the reduction is due to the stabilization of the dollar exchange

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢651.67 Buy

¢661.42 Sell

01 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Drivers traveling along route 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will pay less for tolls at the different stations starting next Monday, September 6, thanks to an extraordinary adjustment in rates due to the stable behavior of the dollar exchange.

On Monday, the tolls on the 77 kilometer highway that connects the capital to the Pacific port for light passenger vehicles and motorcycles will be:

  • Escazu: ¢490 (down from ¢520)
  • San Rafael (La Guacima): ¢740 (down from ¢790)
  • Atenas: ¢980 (down from ¢1,040)
  • Pozón (Orotina): ¢740 (down from ¢790)
The decrease means a light passenger vehicle or motorcycle will pay ¢190 colones less to make the trip from end of the highway to the other; in the case of heavy cargo carriers, they would have to pay ¢1,170 less.

See the official rates at all the pay toll stations on the Ruta 27 here.

No announcement yet if or when toll rates will drop on the Ruta 1 operated by the Fideicomiso Ruta Uno.

