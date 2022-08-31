Wednesday 31 August 2022
American tourist becomes the ten millionth passenger at the Guanacaste airport

Jake Hubbell, 26, visits Costa Rica for a friend's wedding in Guanacaste. The air terminal celebrates 10 years of concession with historic number of visitors.

NewsTravel
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢646.07 Buy

¢653.86 Sell

31 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The 10 millionth passenger arrived this Wednesday at the Guanacaste Airport since it opening. Jake Hubbell, a 26-year-old American tourist from Colorado, arrived in Costa Rica for the wedding of his best friend. He landed at 11:13 am, coming in on American Airlines flight 1377, from Miami.

From ICT

“I am very surprised, it was totally unexpected. I knew that Costa Rica was very welcoming but I did not imagine that much”, said Hubbell.

From Facebook

The 10 millionth passenger received various gifts, including a plane ticket to Guanacaste for two on American Airlines.

From Facebook
“The success of the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, also called the Guanacaste Airport, is accompanied by the high interest of tourists in the multiple attractions of Guanacaste, as well as the country’s international positioning and joint public-private efforts to attract airlines to Costa Rica. It is an airport that people appreciate, just as they appreciate Guanacaste, where tourists want to visit to enjoy the beauties, gastronomy, customs and culture of the province and nearby regions, generating activation of the economy, linkages and tourism employment,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

“We are proud to welcome the 10 millionth passenger from Miami to Liberia on American,” said Rafael Sánchez, Regional Operations Manager for American Airlines in Central America. “American has an 18-year commitment in Guanacaste and a 35-year history in Costa Rica, and we will continue betting on this market.”

From Facebook

“The news of the 10 millionth passenger is a source of joy for all of us. We celebrate the trust that airlines and passengers have placed in Guanacaste, which has allowed us to recover and exceed traffic rates in just seven months,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

According to the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT), Guanacaste Airport, a member of VINCI Airports, continues to consolidate its recovery in visitors. Migration data reflect historical milestones since the high season has managed to continue throughout these last months, until surpassing the pre-pandemic indices in July.

Guanacaste Airport receives 15 international airlines and one domestic airline that operates to 23 international destinations. This province offers the beauty of beaches, volcanoes, plains and a rich culture, including the gastronomic offer. All of this makes it a multi-destination and a total destination for vacationers.

The idea for an airport in Guanacaste Province was initially conceived during the government of Daniel Oduber Quirós (1974–1978)

