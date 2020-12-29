Tolls on ruta 27 to increase on Friday

QCOSTARICA – Globalvía, the concessionaire of the Ruta 27 from San José to Caldera, announced this Tuesday, December 29, an increase in the toll rates which will be in effect as of Friday, January 1.

The company attributed the increase to the devaluation of the colon against the dollar and external inflation.

For light vehicles and motorcycles, the cost of tolls at Escazú increases ¢10 colones, to ¢410.

In the case of the San Rafael de Alajuela (Guacima) toll, the increase for light vehicles is ¢20 colones, in Atenas ¢30 and in Pozón de Orotina the increases is ¢20.

See the following chart for the tolls of all vehicle types at all toll booths.

The Ruta 27 was inaugurated in January 2010 (though the road was not opened to vehicles until several months later), operated under an concession contract between Globalvia and the Ministry of Publilc Works and Transport (MOPT).

The current contract will end in 2033. This year, in January, the government took the first step to expand the road that was beyond its original capacity within the first years of operation. In a letter of understanding signed on January 22, the contract would be extended for an additional 15 years (ending in 2048) as part of the expansion agreeement.

The expansion will surely mean further increases in tolls on the road, however what the increase would be or how much the state contribution would be so that the increase does not cause a great impact, is not yet known.