Tuesday 29 December 2020
type here...
BusinessConsumptionHQ

Tolls on ruta 27 to increase on Friday

Increase is between ¢10 and ¢30 colones in the different stations of the San José-Caldera highway

by Q Costa Rica
6

QCOSTARICA – Globalvía, the concessionaire of the Ruta 27 from San José to Caldera, announced this Tuesday, December 29, an increase in the toll rates which will be in effect as of Friday, January 1.

The company attributed the increase to the devaluation of the colon against the dollar and external inflation.

- Advertisement -

For light vehicles and motorcycles, the cost of tolls at Escazú increases ¢10 colones, to ¢410.

In the case of the San Rafael de Alajuela (Guacima) toll, the increase for light vehicles is ¢20 colones, in Atenas ¢30 and in Pozón de Orotina the increases is ¢20.

See the following chart for the tolls of all vehicle types at all toll booths.

New rates effective as of January 1, 2021

- Advertisement -

The Ruta 27 was inaugurated in January 2010 (though the road was not opened to vehicles until several months later), operated under an concession contract between Globalvia and the Ministry of Publilc Works and Transport (MOPT).

The current contract will end in 2033. This year, in January, the government took the first step to expand the road that was beyond its original capacity within the first years of operation. In a letter of understanding signed on January 22, the contract would be extended for an additional 15 years (ending in 2048) as part of the expansion agreeement.

the concession contract will be extended for a further 15 years, from the expiration of the current one. In this way, Globalvia would operate the national highway until 2048. The current contract has a duration of 25 years and will end in 2033.

The expansion will surely mean further increases in tolls on the road, however what the increase would be or how much the state contribution would be so that the increase does not cause a great impact, is  not yet known.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica is the country with the most electric cars in Latin America per capita
Next articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: country will receive 33,150 vaccines per week during January
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Ruta 27 to Caldera Bumper to Bumper

QCOSTARICA - This Saturday morinng, December 26, the Ruta 27  -...
Read more

What pandemic? Ticos took to the streets on Saturday (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Thousands, on foot, in their cars, took to the...
Read more

MOST READ

Spain to keep registry of those who refuse to get Covid-19 vaccine

Front Page

Daniel Salas: “If people start dying in their homes, we will have to tighten closures”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Many are waiting for the arrival of 2021, thinking that with the vaccine against Covid-19 it is the end of the pandemic. However,...
Politics

Government evaluates increasing VAT by 1% or taxing bank transactions

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado is evaluating increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) by one percentage point or taxing bank transactions to...
Entertainment

Fox Channel in Latin America to be renamed Star in February 2021

Rico -
QMAGAZINE - Disney Media Networks Latin America and The Walt Disney Company Latin America, both of which are owned by The Walt Disney Company,...
Health

Caja denies complications in first vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) - Costa Rican Social Security Fund -  commonly known as Caja, reported that the first...
Coronavirus

Europe launches mass vaccination program

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN) A pilot took to the skies above Germany using his flight path to draw a syringe, ahead of the launch of the Covid-19...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.